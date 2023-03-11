Andrew Torres, Oswego Village Board of Trustees election questionnaire

Full Name: Andrew Torres

What office are you seeking? Oswego Village Trustee

What is your political party? Democratic Party

What is your current age? 39

Occupation and Employer: Underwriter at United Educators

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have not yet had the opportunity to serve the community in public office.

City: Oswego

Campaign Website: andrewforoswego.com

Education: Master of Business Administration, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Bachelor of Arts, Economics and Political Science, University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignOswego High School

Community involvement: In the past I have volunteered locally at a Hunt Club after school art program called Young Rembrandts. I have also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, United Way and I have been a camp counselor.

Marital status/Immediate family: 2 children

Why are you running for office?

Growing up, I went through Kindergarten all the way to graduating high school at Oswego High School. My childhood is built from memories of riding my bike to Dairy Hut with friends, playing Baseball in Oswegoland Park District, Marching Band, Prairiefest, going to movies at Kendall theater. I am a product of Oswego and the values of the community. I want Oswego to continue being the best it can be, because it is a great community to raise a family, open a business and even retire. We need a village board who understands this and brings these values to the role. A board that wants to serve their community with integrity, transparency, sincerity and advocacy.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I believe that my education and experience, combined with my roots in this community, make me uniquely qualified to serve in this position. As a graduate of the University of Illinois with both an MBA and a BA in Economics and Political Science from the university, I have gained valuable skills and knowledge in areas such as business strategy, finance, and leadership. This education has prepared me to think critically and strategically about complex issues, and to develop and execute effective plans of action.

Overall, I believe that my education, experience, and commitment to this community make me a strong candidate for this office. I have lived in this community my entire life, which has given me a deep understanding of the issues facing our citizens.I am ready to apply my skills and knowledge to the challenges facing our community and to work tirelessly to make a positive difference for our residents.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

It’s important to find a balance between protecting public safety and preserving individual rights, and I believe that this requires careful consideration and compromise. While I believe that law-abiding citizens have the right to own firearms, I also believe that there is a need to address the issue of gun violence in the country. During this time, as the law moves through the court system, it would be effective to focus on continuing enforcement of existing gun laws and advocating for access to mental health resources. I believe we need to have a thoughtful and balanced conversation about firearm regulations and public safety that can protect our communities while also respecting individual rights and liberties.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Investment and resources for law enforcement, such as the Oswego Police Headquarters opened in 2018, has helped maintain the current state of relatively low crime in Oswego and has facilities to continue training for the future as well as accommodate advancing forensics and capable of processing evidence faster.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, both federal and state government took measures to address the crisis at the national and state levels. It was also important for local communities to step up and support their residents during this time, and the county was able to provide services and resources working together with the federal and state to provide testing facilities, vaccine availability and health resources.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

The pandemic has been a difficult and challenging time for many of us, and personally, I have found that the pandemic has reinforced my belief in the importance of family and community. It has shown that during difficult times, the most important thing is to surround yourself with loved ones and always support them as much as you can. This is important because our kids, our parents, our friends and families are truly the most valuable things in each of our lives.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Advocacy for our village is crucial for its economic development. Working closely with local businesses and community groups can help promote growth and sustainability. By supporting our community and fostering partnerships, we can create a thriving local economy that benefits everyone.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

It is vital for our leadership to be an Advocate for our village to ensure its economic growth and development will help ease the property tax burden on residents. By working collaboratively with local businesses and community groups, we can promote investment, attract new businesses and create jobs in the area. A vibrant and dynamic local economy benefits everyone in the community, and by leveraging the strengths of our community, we can achieve short and long-term benefits for our village and residents.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

While this has been decided upon at the state level, it is important to use this as an opportunity and viable strategy for generating additional revenue for our community, if our community wants to do that. By regulating and taxing marijuana, we can create a new revenue stream, which can be used to fund critical services and infrastructure.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Researching the possibility of bringing a Metra station to our town could be an important step in promoting economic growth and improving quality of life for residents. By leveraging already available grants and resources, we can conduct thorough feasibility studies and community engagement efforts to determine the viability of such a project. Investing in transportation infrastructure can also help attract new businesses and increase property values, ultimately benefiting the entire community.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

As a candidate for elected office, I firmly believe in the importance of free and fair elections. I will, of course, accept the results of the election once all of the votes have been counted and the result is determined. It is important to respect the democratic process and ensure that all voices are heard and represented in our government.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Open and transparent government is crucial to maintaining a healthy and functioning democracy. It allows for greater accountability, trust, and participation from citizens in the decision-making processes that affect their lives. Transparency also helps to prevent corruption and ultimately creates an open and transparent government building a stronger relationship between the residents and their elected officials. This promotes a more engaged and informed community and is vital to the property function of government.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

The Freedom of Information Act has been established for decades and is important as the law allows citizens to be informed of government processes. Except for the rare exclusions, it is an asset to maintain an informed citizenry which is vital to a democracy.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

Transparency is a fundamental principle in good governance and is crucial in maintaining the trust of the community. If a company were to request a nondisclosure agreement that would limit my ability to communicate with the community, I would generally see this as an area of concern. While there may be rare occasions where there is a need to protect trade and internal information of a private entity, as a public servant, it is my responsibility to prioritize the needs and interests of the community and ensure that all decisions are made in the best interest of the public. Open communication and transparency are essential in this process, and I am committed to upholding these principles in my role as an elected official.