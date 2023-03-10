Ron Kay, Richmond Village Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Ron Kay

What office are you seeking? Trustee Village of Richmond

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 61

Occupation and Employer: Retired (part time to stay active)

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Richmond

Education: Associate in Science, numerous certifications.

Community involvement: I have volunteered at Richmond Township to update their lighting in their building so they lessen their energy foot print and to save them monies to use elsewhere.

Have helped elderly in my neighborhood on numerous issues they may be dealing with.

Marital status/Immediate family: Yes, a wife who grew up in Richmond-Spring Grove area.

Three adult children who went through Richmond schools.

Five grand children who are in or have been in Richmond schools.

Why are you running for office?

I believe it is time to give back to my community now that I have more time on my hands. With over 30 years of municipal and school experience I think my knowledge could help our village.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have 30 years of government work in municipal and school.

Being a retired Director of Facilities and Grounds I have managed properties, equipment, personnel, contracts and contractual services. I’ve overseen the bidding process and all construction for the districts I have worked at for over 23 years.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I believe that citizen’s rights are always their rights and should not be infringed on. The latest law is an infringement on those rights. While I share in the mourning of those who have been hurt by others I must not allow the constitution to be disregarded.

The issue is not guns, it is people and we need to walk a line in which we do not cancel citizens rights and yet hold those accountable in an expeditious manner.

As a retired police officer I swore to up hold the United States Constitution and I take that oath very seriously.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Crime is everywhere, that said I would work with the chief to make sure we have officers and equipment so they can do their jobs.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I’m unsure locally how it was handled. I think It was handled poorly at the state and federal level.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that a lot of solutions were more problematic.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

More calculated businesses per our needs in our community.

By making sure growth is managed and prepared for in regards to infrastructure and the impacts it will bring.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Should they do something? Yes, they should be more fiscally responsible to the tax payer.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I don’t have a problem with the sale of marijuana, since the State of Illinois deems it legal.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I would like to see road improvements, and sewer/ water lines updated.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of course.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe it should be open and transparent.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No. I’m not going to sign anything that would limit my ability to communicate with the community.