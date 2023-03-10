Richard Mack, Ringwood Village President election questionnaire

Full Name: Rick Mack

What office are you seeking? Ringwood Village President

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 57

Occupation and Employer: Metra, Sr. Legislative & Community Affairs Liason

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Currently serving as the President of the McHenry County Council of Government

City: Village of Ringwood

Campaign Website: None

Education: Roosevelt University, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science

Community involvement: None

Marital status/Immediate family: Wife Barb and a son and daughter-in-law Trevor and Stephanie Mack

Why are you running for office?

My goal is to continue to implement the vision the community has had since its incorporation in 1994, which is to make Ringwood one of the best small towns to live and raise a family.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I lead the successful effort to incorporate Ringwood in 1994, and I was elected as its first Village President in 1995. I have held this position since 1995.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I believe this is a state and federal issue, not a municipal issue, and as such my opinion is not relevant.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

We are fortunate that Ringwood is a very safe community to raise a family. Although we are not immune to crime we are a tight knit community who look out for each other.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Of course looking back in hindsight, there are always lessons to be learned. Overall, I believe the McHenry County Health Department did a good job managing McHenry County’s response and guiding us through this very difficult and unprecedented period.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Although Zoom meetings sufficed, nothing replaces good old fasion in-person communication for both adults and children.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

With on-line shopping taking a hold and big box stores closing I believe this is a regional issue. This is not something a single municipality can solve. Municipalities need to work together. I would reach out to our business leaders, the McHenry County Economic Development Corporation and the McHenry County Council of Governments to develop policies that encourage economic diversification. Fortunately Ringwood currently has a healthy mix of small and large industrial businesses.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Absolutely. The best opportunities Ringwood has to reduce our residents’ tax burden is through intergovemental agreements and seeking grant funds. As Village President I have been proactive in working out intergovernmental agreements with the Village of Johnsburg for Zoning Enforcement and the McHenry Township Road District for road maintenance. In addition, since becoming Village President I have been successful in acquiring approximately $4.7 million in grants for road improvements. The most recent grant was in the amount of $750,000 from Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illionois Infrastructure Program. These agreements and grant funds significantly reduce our need to rely on property tax revenue.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes. On the condition it’s properly zoned and regulated.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Maintaining infrastructure in our community is our biggest expense. Ringwood was successful in acquiring a $750,000 grant from Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois Infrastructure Program. This project will resurface roads in three of our 4 business parks and one of our largest residential neighborhoods. This project will be under construction spring 2023. Ringwood is also working with the McHenry Township Road District to resurface Pioneer Road. Pioneer Road is under the jurisdiction of Ringwood, Johnsburg and McHenry Township. By working together we can reduce the cost of the overall project for all three units of government.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes!

What is your position on open, transparent government?

It’s the American way. It’s what this country was founded on and what is necessary for democracy to succeed.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes. Its a vital component of open transparent government.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No!