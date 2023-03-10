Maggie Auger, Algonquin Village Board of Trustees election questionnaire

Full Name: Margaret “Maggie” Auger

What office are you seeking? Algonquin Trustee

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 66

Occupation and Employer: Retired Attorney

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Algonquin Village Trustee (2021 - present)

Algonquin Village Clerk (2020-2021)

Kane County Board (2010-2018)

Kane County Forest Preserve District (2010-2018)

City: Algonquin

Campaign Website: Auger4Trustee.com

Education: Bachelors Degree in Early Childhood Education - Northern Illinois University

Juris Doctor - Northern Illinois University

Community involvement: Bowling Leagues in fall & winter

Golf Leagues in spring & summer

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, two adult children

Why are you running for office?

I am currently serving as Algonquin Village Trustee. I would like to continue on the Board to promote fiscal responsibility, to revitalize our infrastructure, including our roads and parks, and encourage small businesses and commercial growth to provide a healthy tax base.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My history, commitment to the Village of Algonquin, and my background qualifies me for the office that I am seeking.

I have served as Algonquin Village Trustee (2021-current), Algonquin Village Clerk (2020-2021), Kane County Board and Kane County Forest Preserve District (2010-2018), Chairperson of Algonquin’s Planning and Zoning Commission (1999-2010), Algonquin’s Plan Commission (1997-1999) and Algonquin’s Economic Development Commission (1992-1997). I am also a retired attorney. My legal background and government experience makes me qualified to serve as Algonquin Village Trustee.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

The Illinois gun reform package aims to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people. This new law faces legal pushback, including a temporary restraining order against its implementation. Gun reform advocates see it as a step forward, but have concerns about how its provisions are going to be enforced.

I believe gun violence is a public health issue. The solutions need to target the root cause of the problem. Communities in Illinois need to provide access to education, positive role models, access to mental health services and job opportunities so that our residents have options to avoid illegal activities.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Public safety is a critical responsibility for the Village of Algonquin.

I do not believe crime is a problem in the Village of Algonquin. In Algonquin’s 2022 Community Survey, 96% of the respondents felt safe during the day, and 93% of the respondents felt safe at night. The survey revealed that 95% of the respondents believed their neighborhoods to be a “good” or “excellent” place to live. Over 90% of the respondents viewed Police/Public Safety crime prevention as “good” or “excellent”.

We need to continue our public safety efforts to keep Algonquin as a safe place to live, work and play.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I believe the Village of Algonquin handled the CoVid 19 pandemic as well as can be expected during an event that none of us had previously experienced. The village went above and beyond to inform and protect its citizens and its employees. For example, Public Works and Police employees were separated and placed on several shifts.

Algonquin’s website provided citizens with information about the testing and vaccination sites in McHenry and Kane County. Algonquin also has a webpage devoted to Covid-19 hardship resources for residents. Both Kane County and McHenry County housing/rental assistant programs were promoted. Utilities assistance resources for ComEd, Nicor, water and sewer utilities were also listed.

Algonquin worked with local businesses to promote innovative ideas and waived certain fees during the pandemic. For example, restaurants were able to use outside spaces (parking lots, sidewalks) to conduct business when indoor seating was prohibited.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

From a personal perspective, I journaled to be able to deal with how life became so surreal. We lived in a bubble and were forced to slow down. We were given the opportunity to read, learn and grow and self reflect. We helped neighbors, supported family and friends, via phone or FaceTime. We had to learn patience as the economy shut down and goods were hard to get. Even grocery shopping was an ordeal. We learned how government and science can work together for the good of the people. Illinois recovered in phases from a total lockdown to a “new” normal as life will never be the same.

We learned about different variants and phases of the virus. We now have at home detection tools, like the at home CoVid tests. CoVid has altered how and where we work with so many more people working from home or have a hybrid work schedule. Unfortunately, there has been an increase in mental illness from the Pandemic. On the positive side, the Pandemic has challenged us to deal with issues in new ways and appreciate the little things in life.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I encourage small businesses to locate in our downtown district. Our downtown district has recently been redone and is more consumer friendly. We offer small restaurants, small shops and local services. I would like to see these businesses promoted on our website and in our newsletters.

I support more commercial development along the Randall Rd corridor (west side) and Algonquin Rd (east side). We recently approved new restaurants including Cooper’s Hawk, Portillo’s, BJ’s Brewhouse and Raising Cane’s on the west side and Popeyes on the east side. We recently approved the NorthPoint Development in the Algonquin Corporate Campus area.

These new opportunities will bring in sales tax dollars, property tax dollars and new jobs to the community.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Local governments can help reduce the tax burden on residents by building a better commercial base. New and existing businesses bring in sales tax dollars and property tax dollars which help offset the tax burden on residents. In 2021-2022, Algonquin’s sales tax revenues were almost $9 million dollars, which is 31% of our governmental revenue. This is due to a large commercial base in the village. Algonquin has a 1% Home Rule Sales Tax that is used for long term planning and capital projects.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I support Algonquin’s current policy on recreational marijuana.The Municipal Code, Chapter 43.40 states that Adult use Cannabis Business Establishments are Prohibited.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Infrastructure is key to keeping Algonquin as a great place to live, work & play. I will focus on our roads and parks. We need to prioritize our infrastructure projects as the budget allows.

The Village of Algonquin Park and Recreation Master Plan is our guide for implementing parks and recreation action items over the next ten years. We are currently working on updating Presidential Park, Towne Park and some smaller park locations. We have applied for OSLAD grants from the State of Illinois to help fund our big park projects, such as Presidential Park and Towne Park. We have been awarded a grant for Presidential Park and are waiting for approval of the Towne Park grant.

The Village of Algonquin also has a road assessment plan that classifies all roads according to their function and maintenance schedule. The village is currently finishing up its Downtown Streetscape Plan and will be working on several neighborhood roads in the 2023-2024 budget.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes, I will accept the results of the voters.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Yes, I support open transparent government. I believe Algonquin does a great job via its website, social media and newsletters.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, I support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens ability to freely access governmental records.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

It would depend on the circumstances. I would need more details and the circumstances of the situation. For example, conversations in “Executive Session” or under “Attorney Client” Privilege should not be communicated to the general public.