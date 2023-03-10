James Gerasco, Richmond Village Board of Trustees election questionnaire

Full Name: James Gerasco

What office are you seeking? Trustee

What is your political party? N/A

What is your current age? 33

Occupation and Employer: Smart 265 sheet metal worker

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Trustee

City: Richmond

Education: N/A

Community involvement: Garden

Marital status/Immediate family: Married

Why are you running for office?

I would like to see the community flourish with the citizens of Richmond happy.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Community involvement

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

It is against the constitution

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

More police, more funding to aid in keeping the community safe.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

The actions taken were followed exactly how the government instructed

What did you learn from the pandemic?

N/A

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Shop local

Get involved in your community

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Yes

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Parks, apply for a lot of grants and ask for volunteers to help on improvements

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

N/A

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No