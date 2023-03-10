Frank Peiler, Richmond Village Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Frank Peiler

What office are you seeking? Trustee

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 81

Occupation and Employer: Publisher, Publications International, Ltd.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Village of Richmond Trustee. Church President

City: 21 years, Village of Richmond

Campaign Website: No

Education: One year of College

Community involvement: none

Marital status/Immediate family: Married for 56 years to my Wife Merle, One child, two Grand children.

Why are you running for office?

There’s still plenty of work to be done in and for the Village. I feel that the present board has done much to improve Richmonds Downtown and Its Parks. We have added many events and activities both downtown and at our four parks.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Over fifty years of managerial experience.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

Most Firearms should be allowed with proper registration and with background checks, however I don’t believe anyone needs or should own firearms expressly designed for the armed forces.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

More highly trained, and better paid Police Officers.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I think we could have done a better job by offering inoculations at City Hall.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That we shouldn’t be frivolous with a something as contagious as Covid 19.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

We as a council need to let everyone know that Richmond isn’t the sleepy old village that it used to be.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Like many small communities, we are always trying to stay on budget without raising taxes.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Better lighting downtown, resurfacing of residential streets, and further enhancement or our parks.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Certainly

What is your position on open, transparent government?

The more transparent the better.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No