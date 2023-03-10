Brian Dianis, Algonquin Village Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Brian Dianis

What office are you seeking? Village of Algonquin Trustee

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 58

Occupation and Employer: Program Manager for National General an Allstate Company

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Village of Algonquin Trustee from 2005 to 2017 and from 2021 to present

City: Village of Algonquin

Campaign Website: BrianForAlgonquin.com

Education: Bachelor of Science in Finance (graduated Cum Laude) from Northern Illinois University

Certificate in General Insurance from Insurance Institute of America

Associate in Insurance Services (AIS) designation from Insurance Institute of America

Associate in General Insurance (AINS) designation from Insurance Institute of America

Community involvement: Over the years, I have tried to remain active in the community in many ways with the most notable being:

Village of Algonquin Trustee (2005 to 2017 and 2021 to present)

Ted Spella Leadership School

Connect 300 – Community Advisory Council (CAC) - Chariman

National Night Out® in Algonquin

Connect 300

Neubert Elementary - School Improvement Team

Community Awareness Commission – Village of Streamwood

Volunteered at Northern Illinois Food Bank

Volunteered at Helping Paws Animal Shelter, Woodstock

Junior Achievement teacher

Youth Soccer coach

Election Judge

YMCA of McHenry County Father/Daugher program

Charitable Organization Fundraising - March of Dimes Walk America walk-a-thon, Multiple Sclerosis Society MS Walk, and American Cancer Society Relay for Life

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with 3 daughters

Why are you running for office?

I first ran for office because I wanted to leave things better than I found them and that still holds true today. I have loved living in Algonquin for the past 25 years, where my wife, Laura, and I have raised our three daughters, and I want to continue to make this a great place to live, work, and play. The Village has grown in incredible ways over the last 25 years and, having served on the Village Board for nearly 14 of those years, I feel that I have been able to have a positive impact on the improvements within the community. I have the passion, commitment, and leadership experience to make Algonquin even better for tomorrow. I’m excited about the future and I hope you will allow me the opportunity to continue working for you.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have been fortunate to have served as a Trustee on the Village Board for almost 14 years (from 2005 to 2017 and from 2021 to present). During this time, I have been involved in some significant long-term planning such as the downtown revitalization plan, the village comprehensive plan and the town park master plan. I have developed a good working relationship with the other members of the board and with Village staff, and I feel that we work extremely well together to ensure fiscal responsibility and resident satisfaction. Additionally, my professional career has provided me with extensive experience in collaboration and communication as well as project and program management which allows me to be effective in working with cross-functional teams to reach positive outcomes. I have the passion and experience to keep Algonquin a role model and leader within the Fox Valley.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

This legislation was passed by the state legislature and signed by the Governor so it is currently the law in Illinois until it is blocked or determined to be unconstitutional by the Judicial branch. I do support efforts at establishing common sense gun safety reforms while honoring the intent of the 2nd amendment.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

The crime rate in Algonquin is low and residents have rated the overall police services at nearly 90% positive (excellent or good) in the most recent community survey. As a board member, I have continually voted to adequately fund our Police Department and to make sure that they have the training and equipment needed to perform their duties within the Village. I am also a strong supporter of National Night Out, which strives to improve police-community relations.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I feel that the Village did a very good job in making decisions necessary to protect the health of its residents and employees. The Village worked in conjunction with McHenry and Kane Counties as well as the state to try to balance changing priorities while continuing to provide uninterrupted services within the community.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Be prepared and be willing to adapt. Over the years, we had made sure that the Village was strong financially, with a minimum of 6 months reserves. This allowed Algonquin to continue operations during times of uncertain revenue streams without impacting our workforce.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

We spur economic development by making Algonquin an attractive place for businesses to locate. Having a good plan and being able to effectively communicate that plan are key. We recently contracted with Houseal Lavigne to have our comprehensive plan updated, which will include evaluations of the East Algonquin Road corridor, the Old Town district, the Randall Road corridor, and the Algonquin Corporate campus. Additionally, our Algonquin A+ program provides marketing of the incredible amenities available to businesses considering calling Algonquin home. Welcoming new tenants, such as Northpoint Development in the corporate campus or Cooper’s Hawk and Portillos in the Enclave or Popeyes on East Algonquin Road, and having existing businesses make investments, such as the Red Mountain Group suggesting $30 million in upgrades to the Algonquin Commons, also have a positive impact in attracting other businesses.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

We should be continuing to expand the tax base through economic development, increasing revenue from sales within the Village by attracting more shoppers/consumers, and implementing process efficiencies in the services provided by the Village to lower the cost of those services.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I would like to see data on how this type of use has impacted communities where they have opened such an establishment. I would also like to get some feedback as to whether or not this would be something that our residents would like to have in the Village. This would not typically be the type of business that I would see as a good fit within our Village, but I would be open to hearing the operating model and reviewing plans for such a business.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

It is critical that we keep up with infrastructure maintenance and improvements, specifically our streets and our water and sewer systems. We must allocate a sufficient amount of funding towards continuous updates and upgrades in addition to seeking grant opportunities and exploring public/private partnerships to share costs. Our village had significant growth 25 or so years ago, and the infrastructure added to support the growth during that period is in need of repair or replacement. This represents a substantial financial impact that must be managed effectively to spread out costs and to identify and address the most critical impacts before they become an emergency.

I view street improvements as the most important infrastructure project to be addressed. With nearly 150 miles of streets in the Village and an average condition of “poor” as defined in our pavement management program, we are in jeopardy of having a significant number of roadway failures in the near future if we do not manage the repair or replacement effectively. This would be paid for with revenues from the street improvement fund, motor fuel tax fund, TIF reimbursements, funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and potential funds from the Council of Mayors. With the current economic uncertainty it would be prudent to begin engineering and design but not proceed with construction on some of the village projects. This will also give us a pool of shovel-ready projects that could provide an advantage in getting grants or matching funds from the federal government or the Council of Mayors.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Absolutely.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe that open and transparent government is essential. Taxpayers have a right to know what is going on within the various taxing bodies and should have easy access to information.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, I feel this is important in holding elected officials and village employees accountable.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No, if a company wants to become part of our community, they would need to come through our Planning and Zoning process and as a trustee, I would never sign an agreement that would limit what I could communicate.