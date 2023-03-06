March 06, 2023
Election
Election2022 Election
Election

Mayoral candidates speak to Joliet chamber

Election is April 4

By Shaw Local News Network
The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry has found a new headquarters next to the Rialto Theatre on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Joliet, Ill.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry logo is seen at its downtown offices. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The three mayoral candidates are scheduled to be at a Wednesday luncheon for the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and challengers Terry D’Arcy and Tycee Bell will speak at the forum, which is part of a chamber luncheon.

They are candidates in the April 4 city election, which also will include races in the five council districts. The chamber will hold a forum at a luncheon later in March for the council candidates.

Both forums will be held at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center.

Election2022 ElectionWill County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois