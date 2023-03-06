Mayoral candidates speak to Joliet chamber

The three mayoral candidates are scheduled to be at a Wednesday luncheon for the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and challengers Terry D’Arcy and Tycee Bell will speak at the forum, which is part of a chamber luncheon.

They are candidates in the April 4 city election, which also will include races in the five council districts. The chamber will hold a forum at a luncheon later in March for the council candidates.

Both forums will be held at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center.