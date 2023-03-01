Early voting for April 4 election begins in Kane County March 10

Early voting in Kane County begins March 10 for the April 4 consolidated election at the Kane County Clerk’s offices in Geneva and Aurora. It expands to several additional locations around the county March 20. Early voting runs through April 3.

Races on the April 4 ballot include seats on local school boards, city councils, library boards and park district boards. Several referendum questions will appear on the ballot, as well. A full listing of all the candidates on the ballot can be found here.

Kane County Vote Mobile will also make several stops around the county between March 20 and 29.

Early voting hours at the Kane County Clerk’s offices are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Geneva office is located at 719 S. Batavia Ave., Building B. The Aurora satellite office is located at 5 E. Downer Place.

Those who wish to vote by mail can click here for more information on how to request a vote-by-mail ballot. Ballots will not be mailed out to voters until March 10, and must be postmarked or put into a ballot dropbox by April 4 to be counted.

The last day to register to vote in Kane County for the April 4 election is March 7. Click here for registration locations throughout the county. Grace period registration will be available March 8 through April 3 only at the Kane County Clerk’s offices in Geneva and Aurora. Online registration is no longer available. Mail-in voter registration applications can be found here, but must be delivered to the clerk’s office 28 days prior to Election Day.

Voters can find more information about their precinct, polling place, registration status and a sample ballot by clicking here.