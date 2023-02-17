Meet and greet Joliet candidates

There will be a meet-and-greet for local candidates for the Joliet mayor and City Council races March 1.

The public can come to the event to mingle and meet candidates running for mayor and City Council in the April 4 election, said Jim Lanham, a council candidate who organized the event.

The event will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at MyGrain Brewing Co., located at 50 E. Jefferson St. in the Union Station building.

All three mayoral candidates have said they will attend, Lanham said.

Ten council candidates have said they are coming, and others are still welcome, he said.

“They are still welcome and invited in case of any miscommunication,” Lanham said in an email.

The mayor’s seat and five district council seats are on the ballot in the election.