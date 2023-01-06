January 06, 2023
April election candidates: We need your contact info for election questionnaires

By Shaw Local News Network
A sign directs voters to the right location at the McHenry Township Government Complex, 3703 N. Richmond Road in Johnsburg, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The polls will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(Shaw Media file photo) (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The consolidated election is right around the corner, and the Kane County Chronicle is seeking email addresses and other contact information for candidates who will appear on the ballot.

Some of the races on the ballot include local city councils and village boards, school boards, library boards and park district boards.

The Kane County Chronicle will send out election questionnaires to candidates, which will be published. In order to send candidates the questionnaires, we need an email address.

We would like to reach every candidate on the ballot to give our readers information on where they stand on issues in their particular races.

If you are a candidate, please send your email address to editorial@kcchronicle.com. In addition to the email address, include the office you’re seeking, as well as a phone number.

We are currently crafting our questionnaires, which will be emailed to candidates who submit their addresses within the next few weeks.

Thank you, and we look forward to hearing from every candidate running in the April election.

