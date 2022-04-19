Underwood outpaces GOP candidates in fundraising for 14th District race

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood is beginning the 2022 election cycle with a healthy lead in fundraising compared with the Republican candidates vying to challenge her in November.

Underwood, D-Naperville, raked in more than $765,000 during the first quarter of 2022, her campaign said in a news release. She is running for re-election in the newly redrawn 14th Congressional District that encompasses parts of Bureau, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Putnam and Will counties.

The two-term congresswoman said she received about 8,700 contributions, 92% of which were worth $100 or less. She has about $2.3 million in cash on hand.

“I am truly honored by the overwhelming support of Team Underwood as we continue to fight to lower costs for parents and families, small business owners, students, seniors and working people across our community,‘’ Underwood said in a statement.

A map of the new Illinois 14th Congressional District which incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, is running for. Six Republican challengers have lined up to seek the GOP nomination in the 2022 election. (Provided)

While incumbent members of Congress typically find success in fundraising, and ultimately on Election Day, Underwood is running for reelection during a cycle in which Republicans are widely expected to recapture the House of Representatives.

Electoral history for decades has shown the party whose presidential candidate loses tends to pick up Congressional seats in the next midterm contest.

Democrats have slim margins in both the House and Senate, and the suburban and exurban district could be a key battleground.

Five Republican candidates are competing for their party’s nomination and the right to run against Underwood in the general election.

Former radio host Michael Koolidge of Rochelle has earned the most among the GOP candidates in donor money thus far with just more than $150,000 since October, according to Federal Election Commission records. He also has about $104,000 in cash on hand. Koolidge has loaned himself $9,000.

Koolidge’s campaign also received a boost last week with an endorsement from Jeanne Ives, the conservative former state representative and gubernatorial candidate.

“With Jeanne’s endorsement, our office opening, our fundraising momentum and our growing grassroots army, my campaign is gaining tremendous ground every day,” Koolidge said in a Facebook post.

U.S. Congress candidate Jack Lombardi speaks to the dozens of peopled gathered in New Lenox to protest state-imposed mask mandates on Aug. 28, 2021. (Alex Ortiz)

Manhattan resident Jack Lombardi has raised more than $133,000 since February 2021, including a $30,660 contribution to himself, FEC records show.

James Marter speaks to supporters at a campaign event in 2018. (Shaw Media Local News Network)

James Marter of Oswego has taken in about $103,000 since the start of 2021, which includes $23,000 in loans to himself. He has almost $40,000 in cash on hand.

Kendall County Board Chairman Scott Gryder has raised more than $67,000 during the first quarter of the year from 41 individual donors, his campaign said in a news release. Gryder also loaned himself $15,000 and has almost $40,000 in cash on hand.

Kendall County Board Chairman Scott Gryder attends the Shorewood State of the Village event on April 12, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

“I am thankful for the enthusiastic response to my message and candidacy,” Gryder said in a statement. “Yet, I am under no illusions that Lauren Underwood’s far-left friends and Washington, D.C., special interests will do anything they can to save her from defeat in November by pouring millions of dollars into her coffers to help her obfuscate her record of failed leadership in office.”

Jaime Milton, of Fox River Grove (Provided by Jaime Milton)

Jaime Milton of Fox River Grove does not have a fundraising filing on the FEC website, which she said in a message was because she has not met the $5,000 threshold to report.

FEC spokesman Miles Martin said candidates do not have to file their financial information with the agency until their campaign raises or spends at least $5,000. When they meet that threshold, candidates have 15 days to file.

“I’m running a modest campaign,” Milton said.

The Illinois primary election is June 28.