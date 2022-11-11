Will County has 6,527 mail-in ballots waiting to be counted

More than 6,500 mail-in votes are yet to be counted in Will County, a number that could affect the outcome of the county sheriff and treasurer races.

Republicans hold narrow leads in those races, but mail-in voting typically trends in favor of Democratic candidates.

The Will County Clerk’s Office on Thursday night posted the number of uncounted mail-in ballots at 6,527.

That number is likely to continue to grow until the ballots are counted on Tuesday.

Mail-in ballots are valid as long they are postmarked by Election Day, which was Tuesday. The last count of mail-in ballots was on Sunday. Mail-in ballots received since then are reflected in the uncounted ballot number posted by the clerk on Thursday.

The county sheriff, county treasurer and maybe one judge’s seat could be determined by the mail-in ballot count.

In all those races, Republicans have narrow leads. Democrats are hoping that a pattern of mail-in ballots going their way continues in the final count.

Republican Jim Reilly as of now has a 289-vote lead over incumbent Sheriff Mike Kelley.

Raj Pillai, a Plainfield Republican, has a 478-vote lead over incumbent Treasurer Tim Brophy.

Both Kelley and Brophy jumped out to big leads early on Election Night when the county clerk posted the results from early voting and mail-in ballots that had been counted on Sunday. Kelly and Brophy had more than 60% of the early vote but saw their leads erased over the course of the night as Election Day voting from the precincts was counted.

In a battle between two candidates seeking an open judge’s seat on the Will County Circuit Court, Republican Bob Bodach has 1,430-vote lead over Democrat Jessica Colon-Sayre.

On Nov. 22, additional valid mail-in ballots that come to the county clerk will be counted along with provisional ballots, which are reviewed after questions were raised about the voter’s eligibility. The election will be certified on Nov 29.