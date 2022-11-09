Update: Will County Sheriff candidates await final vote count

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley did not obtain a surefire victory this election season as he did in 2018, and it remains to be seen if he can still win as he did in 2014 when provisional and absentee ballots were counted.

Kelley’s opponent, Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Reilly, put up a substantially tougher fight in his second bid to become the Will County sheriff.

In the 2018 election, Kelley won with 58% of the vote compared to Reilly’s 42%.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Reilly is leading Kelley with 50% of the vote. Kelley is right behind him with about 49% of the vote. Reilly has a 289 vote lead over Kelley.

The race is not yet officially over. Provisional ballots cast on Election Day and remaining mail-in ballots postmarked by that day will be counted Nov. 22. The results will be considered official on Nov. 29.

Both Reilly and Kelley believe they will emerge victorious after remaining votes are counted.

Jim Reilly, Republican candidate for Will County Sheriff (right) stands with Dawn Damiani at a Shorewood bar. Unofficial results showed Reilly had a 289 vote lead over Democrat Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“We’re confident we’re still going to come out on top,” Reilly said on Wednesday.

“He won tonight but I’m going to wait and see. There’s still a lot of votes to be counted,” Kelley said on Tuesday night.

Kelley has no plans to concede yet. It’s possible he might gain enough votes needed to win as he did in 2014 in his neck-in-neck race with former Will County Sheriff Ken Kaupas.

In the day after the 2014 General Election, Kaupas was leading Kelley by 170 votes. Following the count of provisional and absentee ballots, Kelley succeeded over Kaupas by 471 votes.

Reilly credited his success at the polls with voters’ concerns over crime and the criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act.

Reilly has been outspoken in his criticisms against the law and claimed Kelley had not spoken out against it. Kelley said raised his concerns about the law before it was signed by Gov. JB Pritzker and he’s been trying to fix it through trailer bills.

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley gets information on incoming results for his re-election run for Will County Sheriff at a Lockport bar on Tuesday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Reilly said Kelley also failed to join Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow in his lawsuit against the SAFE-T Act.

“I think for that reason, he basically lost the law enforcement community and first responder community,” Reilly said.

Glasgow has not publicly announced his support of either Reilly or Kelley and has not responded to questions in the past about which candidate he supported.

Glasgow’s criticisms of the SAFE-T Act were used by conservative operative Dan Proft’s political mailers – disguised as newspapers – to support State Sen. Darren Bailey’s bid for governor.

While opposition to the SAFE-T Act may have helped Reilly achieve electoral success, it did not for Bailey, who was decisively trounced by Pritzker.