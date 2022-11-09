Lee County Board races favor Republican incumbents

DIXON - Many Republican Lee County Board members won reelection Tuesday as the board transitions from 24 to 20 members.

All four County Board districts were contested Tuesday, with five seats open for each of the four districts.

Eight candidates ran for District 1, six for District 2, six for District 3 and six for District 4.

All Republicans won seats for District 1, according to final unofficial election results.

Michael Koppien received the most votes with 16.56% or 2,086 votes, followed by Bob Olson with 2,077 votes, Angie Shippert with 1,976 votes, Ron Gascoigne with 1,804 votes and Jim Schielein with 1,669 votes. All but Shippert and Gascoigne are incumbents.

Democrats Emily Rose, David Bingaman and David McCarver trailed with 1,071, 985, and 929 votes, respectively.

District 2 will also be made of Republican incumbents, with one exception.

Katie White received 1,938 votes or 19.64% of the vote, followed by Danielle Allen with 1,798, Mike Zeman with 1,770, Lirim Mimini with 1,664, and newcomer Reed Akre with 1,654 votes.

Democratic incumbent Kasey Considine received 1,047 votes.

In District 3, Republican Tim Bivins received the most votes with 20.37% or 1,153 votes, followed by Republicans Keane Hudson with 885, Nancy Naylor with 860, Tom Wilson with 855 and Democrat Dave Bally with 624.

All are incumbents except for Democrat Randy Lilly, who received 480 votes.

There were seven names on the ballot for District 3. Former board member Doug Farster, who was running for reelection, died Oct. 14. He was 64. Farster received 803 votes.

All Republicans won seats in District 4. Dean Freil received the most votes with 19.82%, or 1,303 votes followed by incumbent Tom Kitson with 1,219 votes, Michael Book with 1,156 votes, Jack Skrogstad with 1,124 votes and Chris Robertson with 1,054 votes. Kitson, Book and Skrogstad are incumbents.

Democrat Deidre Thomas received 719 votes.

The board decided last year to lower its membership from 24 to 20 members after months of debate.

County boards have the opportunity to reduce members every 10 years after the U.S. census. Lee County went from 28 to 24 members a decade ago and introduced the topic of further reducing its size about two years ago.