Here’s Will County’s unofficial election results for Tuesday’s primary

These are the unofficial election results for contested races across Will County as of 9 p.m.. Tuesday.

Will County reported a 39.8% voter turnout, according to the Will County Clerk’s Office as of 9 p.m. These results are based on 255 out 310 precincts reporting.

The results do not include provisionally cast or late-arriving, mail-in ballots. Vote totals are not finalized until two weeks after Election Day.

An asterisk indicates who is leading in each race. Two candidates from each Will County Board race moves on to the November ballot.

Candidates are in the order they appear on the Will County Clerk & Recorder’s Office website. Listed are results from contested races. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Will County vote tally:

Unofficial Will County Election Results as of 10:45 p.m. November 8

Will County Sheriff

Jim Reilly (R) - 110,424 votes (50.07%)

Mike Kelley (D) - 110,135 votes (49.93%)

Will County Clerk

Gretchen Fritz (R) - 44,800 votes (39.61%)

Lauren Staley Ferry (D) - 68,316 votes (60.39%)*

Will County Treasurer

Tim Brophy (D) - 65,407 votes (58%)*

Raj Pillai (R) - 47,370 votes (42%)

11th Congressional District

Bill Foster (D) - 15,452 votes (65.44%)*

Catalina Lauf (R) -8130 votes (34.43%)

14th Congressional District

Lauren Underwood (D) - 59,928 votes (56.96%)*

Scott R. Gryder (R) - 45,181 votes (42.95%)

Illinois Senate District 43

Diane Harris (R) - 24,540 votes (45%)

Rachel Ventura (D) - 29,859 votes (55%)*

Illinois Senate District 49

Meg Loughran Cappel (D) - (unopposed) 44,140 votes (91.28%)*

Illinois House District 86

Larry Walsh Jr. (D) - 15,946 votes (56.60%)*

Scott Greene (R) - 12,227 votes (43.40%)

Illinois House District 98

Donna Russell (R) - 12,729 votes (40.71%)

Natalie Manley (D) - 18,492 votes (59.13%)*

Will County Board - District 1

Katie Deane-Schlottman (R) - 12,293 votes (43.54%)

Jerry Beenen (R) - 5,734 votes (20.31%)

Joe Van Duyne (D) - 10,131 votes (35.89%)

Will County Board - District 2

Frankie Pretzel (R) - 15.278 votes (47.19%)

Judy Ogalla (R) - 8,746 votes (27.01%)

Bob Howard (D) - 8,351 votes (25.79%)

Will County Board - District 3

Daniel J. Butler (R) - 9,470 votes (27.88%)

George Macias (R) - 6,285 votes (18.50%)

Sherry Newquist (D) - 9,405 votes (27.69%)

Michael Flanagan (D) - 8,809 votes (25.93%)

Will County Board - District 4

Stephen J. Balich (R) - 13,819 votes (34.86%)*

James M. Richmond (R) - 10,531 votes (26.57%)

Sheri Boniecki-Cooling (D) - 8,608 votes (21.72%)

Andrew Engelbrecht (D) - 6,690 votes (16.85%)

Will County Board - District 5

Annette Parker (R) - 11,7838 votes (34.40%)*

Philip Juarez (R) - 7,323 votes (21.28%)

Sherry Williams (D) - 8,888 votes (25.83%)

Scott Pointon (D) - 6,364 votes (18.49%)

Will County Board - District 6

Denise Winfrey (D) - 5,500 votes (52.67%)*

Janet Diaz (D) - 4,942 votes (47.33%)

Will County Board - District 7

Vince Logan (R) - 7,940 votes (27%)

Glenda Wright-McCullum (R) - 5,714 votes (19.43%)

Natalie Coleman (D) - 8,914 votes (30.32%)*

Brian Bessler (D) - 6,836 votes (23.25%)

Will County Board - District 8

Mark V. Revis (R) - 9,419 votes (38.61%)

Nicky Giannisi (R) - 5,329 votes (21.85%)

Mica Freeman (D) - 9,646 votes (39.54%)*

Will County Board - District 9

Raquel M. Mitchell (R) - 7,542 votes (36.14%)

Destinee Ortiz (D) - 8,335 votes (39.94%)*

Margaret Tyson (D) - 4,991 votes (23.92%)

Will County Board - District 10

Julia Berkowicz (R) - 9,814 votes (29.71%)

Vasavi Chakka (R) - 5,740 votes (17.38%)

Meta Mueller (D) - 10,025 votes (30.35%)*

Khadija “D.J.” Sufi (D) - 7,454 votes (22.56%)

Will County Board - District 11

Larry Alexander Shaver (R) - 5,057 votes (20.28%)

Antonio Timothee (R) - 3,475 votes (13.94%)

Jacqueline Traynere (D) - 8,987 votes (36.04%)*

Elnalyn Costa (D) - 7,416 votes (29.74%)

12th Judicial Circuit Court

Bob Bodach (R) - 111,117 votes (50.32%)

Jessica Colon-Sayre (D) - 109,687 votes (49.68%)

12th Judicial Circuit Court

Art Smigielski (R) - 107,899 votes (48.972%)

John Connor (D) - 112,436 votes (51.03%)*

* - Denotes leader at time of publication

This list will be updated online