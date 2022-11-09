Election 2022: Three newcomers vie for McHenry County treasurer, all touting financial backgrounds

With the current McHenry County treasurer not running for reelection this year, there will be a new face in the office once vote totals are finalized.

Three candidates faced off for the treasurer’s role: Democrat Amin Karim, Republican Donna Kurtz and Libertarian James S. “Jim” Young, all of Crystal Lake.

As of about 7:50 p.m., with only some early and mail-in votes, Karim was leading with 20,419 votes (50%), over Kurtz with 19,462 votes (47.6%), and Young with 995 votes (2.4%). No Election Day, provisional or late-arriving mail-in ballots have been counted.

Polls closed at 7 p.m.

As the three campaigned for the role, which collects taxes and invests taxpayer monies, all three candidates said their financial backgrounds made them the ideal treasurer to maximize those investment returns.

The candidates for McHenry County treasurer include, left to right, Democrat Amin Karim, Libertarian James S. “Jim” Young and Republican Donna Kurtz. (Provided)

Karim holds a master’s degree in finance and has worked with large corporations, bank systems and international finance.

Kurtz has a background in information technology and financial advising, was a stock broker and has corporate management experience.

Young is a former chief financial officer at a medical company with a master’s degree in finances and accounting.

Outgoing Treasurer Glenda Miller announced in December she would not seek reelection and endorsed Kurtz. Her retirement came after eight years as in the role. Before her first successful run, she was the county’s chief deputy treasurer for 18 years.