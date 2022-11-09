Election 2022: Democrat Giannoulias seeks political comeback in bid for secretary of state against Republican Brady

After more than a decade out of elected office, former Democratic state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias was seeking to resurrect his political career Tuesday in a bid against longtime Republican state Rep. Dan Brady to become Illinois’ next secretary of state.

Giannoulias, Brady and Libertarian candidate Jon Stewart were vying for an office that Democrat Jesse White has held a record-setting six terms.

Giannoulias was out to an early lead, with 65.2% to Brady’s 33.2% and Stewart’s 1.6% of the vote with about 1% of the vote tallied, according to unofficial vote totals.

The office, which has more than 4,000 employees, administers motor vehicle services – drivers licenses and vehicle registrations, among other things. The Illinois secretary of state also is the state librarian, which provides services to public libraries throughout the state. It also oversees the Capitol Complex in Springfield, manages the state archives, serves as the state’s official record keeper, administers lobbying laws and operates its own police force.

Brady, a longtime state representative and assistant minority leader from Bloomington, faced an uphill battle in a state that Democrats have dominated at the ballot box in recent years. He is a funeral director and a partner in the funeral home firm Kibler-Brady-Ruestman. Brady served as McLean County coroner from 1992 until he was elected to the Illinois House in 2000.

A Chicago Democrat and a “private wealth manager,” Giannoulias was the state treasurer from 2007 to 2011. He lost a 2010 U.S. Senate bid to Republican Mark Kirk, before Gov. Pat Quinn appointed him as chair of the Illinois Community College Board. He’s served on the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the Chicago Public Library Board and various nonprofit boards. He’s also an investor in cryptocurrency, and 15 entities including the online company, Cameo, in which people can pay celebrities for personalized video messages.

Heading into the campaign’s final month, Giannoulias had a war chest with more than $2.5 million available while Brady had less than $250,000, according to campaign finance records filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Both Brady and Giannoulias campaigned on a promise to modernize the secretary of state office by putting many of its services online.

For his part, Giannoulias said he wanted the office to create a mobile app as a way to reduce foot traffic and in-person office wait times. He also said he wanted to start a scheduling program that would allow patrons to show up at specified times rather than wait in long lines.

“People are paying a time tax in Illinois. It takes too long for them to access government services,” Giannoulias said during an interview organized by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors

Brady also said he wanted to move more services online, increase the number of satellite sites by tapping libraries and community colleges and improving the agency’s website.

“We’re talking about streamlining things that can be done within hours … versus, as I said, the several weeks to months that’s taking right now,” Brady said during an interview with IAPME.

Capitol News Illinois and The Associated Press contributed to this report.