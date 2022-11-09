Election 2022: Here are the congressional races in McHenry County

This November McHenry County voters weighed in on four of Illinois’ 18 congressional and one U.S. Senate race.

The county had fallen into two congressional districts before the decennial Census and redistricting process caused Illinois to lose congressional seat and redrawn the boundaries.

Currently, U.S. Reps. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, and Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, serve McHenry County, representing the 14th and 16th districts, respectively. Now, the county is divided into the 9th, 10th, 11th and 16th districts.

Incumbent Democrat Jan Schakowsky was challenged by Republican Max Rice in the 9th Congressional District, which includes the southeast portion of McHenry County, including parts of Crystal Lake, Cary, Lake in the Hills, Algonquin and Fox River Grove.

Max Rice, left, and U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky are candidates for the 9th Congressional District seat in the 2022 general election. (Via Daily Herald)

Schakowsky, of Evanston, has held the office since 1999 and sat in the Illinois General Assembly before that. Rice worked in energy consultation, according to his campaign website.

In the 10th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Brad Schneider faces Republican Joe Severino. The district includes the northeast corner of McHenry County, from just west of Hebron through Richmond, Wonder Lake, Spring Grove and Fox Lake.

Schneider, of Highland Park, has served in Congress for eight years after defeating and then losing and then defeating again Republican Bob Dold. Severino, of Lake Forest, is the founder and president of a private investment company.

Democratic U.S. Brad Schneider, left, and Republican challenger Joe Severino. (Provided)

In the 11th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Bill Foster is being challenged by Woodstock Republican Catalina Lauf, who made an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 2020. The district stretches from McHenry County’s western edge to its eastern one, covering all or part of Crystal Lake, Woodstock, McHenry, Marengo and Huntley.

Foster, a physicist and businessman, has been in Congress since 2008. Before Lauf’s 2020 run, she was appointed by then-President Donald Trump to a position in the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Bill Foster, left, and Catalina Lauf are candidates for the 11th District Congressional seat in November. (Daily Herald Media Group)

Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood is facing Democratic challenger Lisa Haderlein to represent Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, which stretches from the northern border of Illinois south past Peoria.

LaHood is an ardent supporter of Trump. He was a state senator from 2011 to 2015 and served as a state’s attorney. His father, Ray LaHood, also a Republican, served as the U.S. secretary of transportation under former President Barack Obama.

Haderlein is an alderwoman for the city of Harvard and the executive director of the Land Conservancy of McHenry County.

Darin LaHood (left) and Lisa Haderlein (right) are competing for the 16th Congressional District, which spans up from the northern Illinois border to south of Peoria. (Headshots Provided by Candidates)

One of Illinois’ two U.S. Senate seats also is up for grabs. Incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth faces Republican Kathy Salvi and Libertarian Bill Redpath.

Duckworth, of Hoffman Estates, is a retired Army National Guard lieutenant colonel who is wrapping up her first six-year term in the Senate. Salvi, of Mundelein, is an attorney and former assistant public defender in Lake County. Redpath, of West Dundee, is a previous Libertarian National Committee chairman and is managing director of the Chicago office of a financial consulting and valuation firm specializing in the satellite, telecom and media sectors.