Economy, women’s healthcare top of mind as Kane County residents head to the polls

Residents flocked to polling places Tuesday to ensure their voices were heard, with several voters citing the economy as the biggest concern when casting their ballots.

“Election integrity, pro-life, inflation and the economy,” explained Montgomery resident Brian Kirby who cast his vote in Sugar Grove. “The inflation not being high would be important, as would trustworthiness and integrity all around, and everywhere in the world, whether it’s medical integrity, election integrity, political integrity.”

Sugar Grove’s Carol Jolley echoed Kirby’s thoughts about the economy.

“The issues are inflation and the economy, and why in the Sam Hill are so many people not working these days that should be working,” she said. “It’s one of those elections that has been so hostile and the ads on the TV have been the absolute worst against Republicans.”

“With the attitude of youth today, you expect that,” explained Arlene Novicki, who made the drive to vote at the Sugar Grove Township Community Building with Jolley. “How are they maintaining a lifestyle without working, without getting money, and where are they really getting the money from? Nobody has been able to answer those questions for me.”

Batavia resident Natalie Mecum said abortion rights and democracy are the most important issues to her and her family.

“And also just getting back to being moral again,” she said. “It just seems like it went out in the 2016 election.”

She also explained that the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year is so disconcerting that other issues may not be receiving the attention they deserve.

“I’ve been so obsessed with it that I feel like it has overtaken everything I’ve looked at,” she said. “Equal rights for all, whether it be for the LGBTQ community or for senior citizens and protecting Medicare and for health insurance for all. Making sure gay marriage stays legalized. So all of those things in maintaining equal rights.”

One thing that everyone shared was the growing significance of each election.

“It seems like during the last four elections it became more and more important with each one,” Kirby said. “This is the most important one now and the one two years from now will be even more important with the way things are going.”

Mecum said that while there is more on the line at every election, the discord among Americans is worsening.

“The further we go into the future, the more divisive it gets,” she said. “And the Republican Party today isn’t what it used to be 20, 30 or 40 years ago. Nobody is choosing to vote on issues. They’re choosing whether or not there is a ‘D’ or an ‘R’ in front of your name, so it’s hard.

“I have three kids I’m trying to raise in this environment and it’s hostile,” Mecum said. “And the stuff that kids regurgitate at schools their parents say is so false and hateful and my kids come home and ask about it and no, that’s absolutely false or not right.”