Election Day: Sauk Valley counties had more than 14,000 early votes

As of Election Day, some 14,225 ballots were cast early across the Sauk Valley, a tally of returned mail ballots, early voting and grace period voting showed in report updated on Tuesday from the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Whiteside County had some 3,829 in those three categories combines. Ogle County had 3,554, and Lee County had 3,202. Carroll County reported 1,484 and Bureau County 2,156.

Here are the breakdowns.

Lee: 1,455 mail returned, 1,724 early, 33 grace.

Whiteside: 2,514 mail returned, 1,276 early, 39 grace.

Ogle: 2,055 mail returned, 1,484 early, 15 grace.

Carroll: 1,006 mail returned, 462 early, 16 grace.

Bureau: 1,182 mail returned, 918 early, 56 grace.

Statewide, some 544,016 mail ballots have been returned, 632,442 early votes were cast and 11,724 came in the grace period.