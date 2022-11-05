Whiteside, Lee and Ogle contested races for Tuesday’s election

General Election

Illinois Constitutional Amendment

The proposed amendment would add a new section to the Bill of Rights Article of the Illinois Constitution that would guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work. The new amendment would also prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety. At the general election to be held Nov. 8, 2022, you will be called upon to decide whether the proposed amendment should become part of the Illinois Constitution.

Yes-No

Federal offices

U.S. Senate, Illinois

Kathy Salvi, R

Tammy Duckworth, D

Bill Redpath, L

State Constitutional offices

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, R

JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton, D

Scott Schluter and John Phillips, L

Attorney General

Thomas G. DeVore, R

Kwame Raoul, D

Daniel K. Robin, L

Secretary of State

Dan Brady, R

Alexi Giannoulias, D

Jon Stewart, L

Comptroller

Shannon L. Teresi, R

Susana A. Mendoza, D

Deirdre McCloskey, L

Treasurer

Tom Demmer, R

Michael W. Frerichs, D

Preston Nelson, L

WHITESIDE COUNTY

Congress, Illinois 17th District

Esther Joy King, R

Eric Sorensen, D

Sheriff

Michael W. Lewis, R

John F. Booker, D

County Board, District 1

Vote for nine

Kurt E. Glazier, R

Sally Douglas, R

Thomas P. Witmer, R

Michael J. Clark, R

Terry Woodard, R

Joan Padilla, D

James C. Duffy, D

Fidencio Hooper-Campos, D

Alex Regalado, D

Thomas L. Ausman, D

Christine Romesburg, D

Ernest Smith, D

Owen Harrell, D

Sean M. Bond, D

County Board, District 2

Vote for nine

Douglas Wetzell, R

Matt Ward, R

Brooke Pearson, R

Linda Pennell, R

Brhenan Linke, R

Barry L. Cox, R

Glenn C. Truesdell, D

Katherine A Nelson, D

Karen Nelson, D

Shawn Dowd, D

Paul J. Cuniff, D

George P. Kelly, D

Cody Dornes, D

County Board, District 3

Vote for nine

Brian R. Melton, R

Chad Weaver, R

Mark Hamilton, R

Glenn A Frank, R

Martin Koster, R

Larry Russell, R

Douglas E. Crandall, R

Sue Britt, D

Daniel L. Bitler, D

Proposition

To pay for public safety costs, shall Whiteside County be authorized to impose an increase on its share of local sales taxes by one percent (1.0%)? This vote would mean that a consumer would pay an additional $1 in sales takes for every $100 of taxable retail purchases. If imposed, the additional tax would not be terminated unless by a vote of the county board.

Yes-No

LEE COUNTY

Congress, 16th District

Darin LaHood, R

Elizabeth “Lisa” Haderlein, D

County Board, District 1

Vote for five

Michael Koppien, R

Angie Shippert, R

Robert J. Olson, R

James Schielein, R

Ronald R. Gascoigne, R

Emily Rose, D

David Bingaman, D

David McCarver, D

County Board, District 2

Vote for five

Katie White, R

Danielle Allen, R

Mike Zeman, R

Lirim Mimini, R

Reed J. Akre, R

Kasey D Considine, D

County Board, District 3

Vote for five

Tim Bivins, R

Doug Farster, R

Keane Hudson, R

Tom Wilson, R

Nancy Naylor, R

David J. Bally, D

Randy Joe Lilly, D

County Board, District 4

Vote for five

Dean Freil, R

Thomas R. Kitson, R

Michael Book, R

Jack Skrogstad, R

Chris Robertson, R

Deidre R. Thomas, D

Judge, 15th Circuit

Peter McClanathan, R

Karla M. Niemann, D

OGLE COUNTY

County Board, District 3

Joseph C. Simms, R

Austin J. Gillis, R

Daniel C. Miller, R

Lloyd L. Droege, D

Guillermo Martinez, D

Robert Snow, D