Willl County Board due to change after Tuesday election

Will County residents stand a good chance of having new representation on the County Board after the election Tuesday.

Eight incumbents of the 22-member board are not on the ballot. And district maps have been redrawn, meaning some voters will find themselves in a new district where even the incumbents are different.

The county is divided into 11 districts. Each district has two board members who directly represent residents in those areas on county matters.

The eight incumbents leaving the board is a large number, said County Board member Don Gould, R-Shorewood, who represents the current District 6.

Gould, who’s been on the County Board for 20 years, is one of the incumbents who decided not to run again.

“For me, it’s just a question of longevity,” Gould said, adding that some others are leaving for the same reason. “I feel like I’ve been able to do the things I wanted done.”

County Board members represent residents both in municipalities and unincorporated areas. It’s the residents in unincorporated areas with whom they tend to have the most contact, usually over matters of land use, Gould said.

“People are very protective of property rights and not wanting the county to interfere with their property rights,” he said.

County taxes apply to everyone, and Gould said he typically hears from Shorewood residents about tax matters.

Voters will find as many as four candidates on the ballot in their district – two Democrats and two Republicans. They pick two, meaning there are opportunities to cast bipartisan votes.

Six of the districts have four candidates. Four have three candidates. One Joliet district has just two candidates.

• District 1 runs from the far West Side of Joliet through Shorewood and to the southern edge of the county. Candidates are Katie Deane-Schlottman (Republican), Jerry Bene (Republican) and incumbent Joe Van Duyne (Democrat).

• District 2 stretches from New Lenox to the Indiana border on the east end of the county. Candidates are incumbent Frankie Pretzel (Republican), incumbent Judy Ogalla (Republican) and Bob Howard (Democrat).

• District 3 is on the east end of the county. Candidates are Daniel J. Butler (Republican), George Machias (Republican), incumbent Sherry Newquist (Democrat) and Michael Flanagan (Democrat).

• District 4 includes Homer Township. Candidates are incumbent Stephen J. Balich (Republican), James M. Richmond (Republican) and Sheri Boniecki-Cooling (Democrat).

• District 5 includes Lockport and Crest Hill. Candidates are incumbent Annette Parker (Republican), Philip Juarez (Republican), Sherry Williams (Democrat) and Scott Pointon (Democrat).

• District 6 is centered on the East Side of Joliet. Candidates are incumbent Denise Winfrey (Democrat) and Janet Diaz (Democrat).

• District 7 covers a large section of the West Side of Joliet and includes parts of Plainfield and Shorewood. Candidates are Vince Logan (Republican), Glenda Wright-McCullum (Republican), incumbent Natalie Coleman (Democrat) and Brian Bessler (Democrat).

• District 8 includes the Plainfied and Shorewood areas. Candidates are Mark V. Reavis (Republican), Nicky Giannisi (Republican) and incumbent Mica Freeman (Democrat).

• District 9 incluides Romeoville, Bolingbrook and a section of Aurora that is in Will County. Candidates are incumbent Raquel M. Mitchell (Republican), Destinee Ortiz (Democrat) and incumbent Margaret Tyson (Democrat).

• District 10 is in the northwest corner of the county and includes parts of Plainfield and Naperville. Candidates are incumbent Julia Berkowicz (Republican), Vasavi Chakka (Republican), incumbent Meta Mueller (Democrat) and Khadija “D.J.” Sufi (Democrat).

• District 11 is centered in Bolingbrook. Candidates are Larry Alexander Shaver (Republican), Antonio Timothee (Republican), incumbent Jacqueline Traynere (Democrat) and Elnalyn Costa (Democrat).