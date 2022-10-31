Kane Democrats rally, hoping to create another blue wave Nov. 8

ELGIN – Sounding like a cross between an old-time preacher and a race car announcer, Kane County Democratic Chairman Mark Guethele hollered into a microphone at a packed banquet hall Oct. 27, urging Democrats to pick up the pace for the Nov. 8 General Election.

“Fired up! Fired up! … Knock on doors ‘til your hands are bleeding!” Guethele bellowed. “This is the most important election for our country! Get out the vote!”

Guethele introduced top-of-the-ticket Democrat JB Pritzker and other candidates at the “Get Out the Vote” fundraising event at the Centre of Elgin.

As Pritzker walked to the podium, the crowd stood and chanted, “Four more years!”

“We have 12 days left and I hope you’re knocking on every door,” Pritzker said, then launched a tirade of criticism at Republicans.

The governor said organized labor flipped Kane County blue in 2018 and beat Bruce Rauner by the largest margin in history, “and did it again in 2020″ to defeat a second presidential term for Donald Trump, electing democrats to top county offices.

“We have 12 days to do to Darren Bailey what we did to Bruce Rauner,” Pritzker said, referring to his Republican challenger.

Then Pritzker listed accomplishments as questions such as which party raised minimum wage, expanded child care, increased education funding and supported a woman’s right to choose.

Democrats created $1.8 billion in gas, grocery, property and income tax relief at a time of high inflation, Pritzker said.

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, at a Kane County Democrats rally to ‘Get Out the Vote’ Thursday night in Elgin. (Brenda Schory)

Under Rauner, Illinois had eight credit downgrades, $17 billion in overdue bills and and went two years without a budget, Pritzker said. But Democrats paid the overdue bills, delivered six credit upgrades and balanced the budget.

“When it comes to fiscal responsibility, Democrats deliver and Republicans are, frankly, a bunch of pretenders,” Pritzker said. “Darren Bailey voted against every budget. … We need to protect our progress.”

Bill Foster

Other candidates who spoke were U.S. Reps. Bill Foster, D-Naperville and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Schaumburg, appellate judge candidate Chris Kennedy, Illinois Supreme Court candidate Elizabeth Rochford and Kane County Treasurer candidate Jeff Pripusich.

Foster is being challenged by Republican Catalina Lauf.

Foster said in 15 years since he first ran for office, there was “one little clump of Democrats up in Elgin and another little clump of Democrats down in Aurora, and a sea of red in between.”

“And then you, Mark Guethele, in this tiny little basement office in St. Charles. And that was the Democratic Party that existed,” Foster said.

But Foster said if the GOP takes back the House, they could elect Donald Trump as Speaker of the House. The Constitution does not require the Speaker to be a member of the House.

“You have to realize that the Speaker of the House is third in succession to the presidency,” Foster said. “You take a low probability and multiply it by a big consequence and it’s a problem.”

Raja Krishnamoorthi

Republican Chris Dargis is running against Krishnamoorthi.

Krishnamoorthi said Democrats are facing a challenge in this election.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi D-Schaumburg, speaks at a Kane County Democrats rally to ‘Get Out the Vote’ Thursday night in Elgin. (Brenda Schory)

“But let’s not agonize. Let’s organize. Let’s mobilize. Let’s get energized,” Krishnamoorthi said. “We believe in protecting Social Security and Medicare and lowering (the price of) prescription medication. And public education and public school teachers – we don’t demonize them. … And we fight for women’s reproductive freedom.”

Krishnamoorthi said Democrats believe in supporting green energy, comprehensive immigration reform, protecting the borders, reducing crime and reducing gun violence.

“I earned a red F rating from the NRA,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Judge races

Kennedy, a judge in Lake County, is running against Kane County Judge Susan Clancy Boles, a Republican, for the Second Appellate Court.

He said judges were at the bottom of the ballot and urged voters to keep going “until you get to the Kennedy.”

Judge Chris Kennedy, who is running for the Second District Appellate Court, speaks at a Kane County Democrats rally to ‘Get Out the Vote’ Thursday night in Elgin. (Brenda Schory)

“It’s been 22 years since we had a competitive election for Supreme Court. We never had a competitive General Election for appellate court,” Kennedy said. “All of the appellate court justices in this district are Republican and always have been. That is going to change in 12 days.”

Kennedy said he is endorsed by law enforcement, first responders and labor.

“The most important race on our ballot is Liz Rochford’s race,” Kennedy said. “Worker’s rights are at the top of the ballot. Everyone’s rights are at the bottom where the judges are.”

Rochford, a Lake County judge, is running against Republican Mark Curran, a former Lake County sheriff, now a lawyer, who is not currently a judge.

Lake County Judge Elizabeth Rochford, who is seeking election to the Illinois Supreme Court Nov. 8, speaks at a Kane County Democrats rally to ‘Get Out the Vote’ Thursday night in Elgin. (Brenda Schory)

Rochford also urged voters to turn their ballots over to vote for the judges.

Several bar associations found her highly recommended and highly qualified, while Curran has been found not qualified nor recommended by any bar association.

“We just learned that they’re putting $2 million in ads against me in the next 12 days. And they’re going to be telling lies about me,” Rochford said. “They are fabricating things as a distraction from qualifications in this race. We’ve got the qualifications, they don’t.”

Rochford said a Democrat or a woman has never been elected for the Illinois Supreme Court Second District.

“It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be a fight to the finish,” Rochford said. “We’ve got this.”