Campaign notebook: Hubbard was Republicans’ choice in Lee, Whiteside counties

Peggy Hubbard, a Navy veteran, former police officer and IRS analyst, was the preferred U.S. Senate candidate among Whiteside County and Lee County Republicans during the June 28 primary, according to unofficial results.

Hubbard did not gain the nomination, coming in second statewide with 24.7% of the vote.

The winner was Mundelein attorney Kathy Salvi, who got 30% of the vote in a seven-candidate field. Salvi has a pro-business message, opposing restrictive regulation on commerce.

Hubbard had spoken on the campaign trail about being at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and has been staunchly pro-Donald Trump. She also was on the 2020 Republican primary ballot when Mark Curran gained the nomination to run against Sen. Dick Durbin.

In Lee County, Hubbard got 1,082 votes, and Salvi received 819. The Lee results for the others in the field were Matthew Dubiel at 457, Anthony Williams at 376, Robert Piton at 329, Casey Chlebek at 302 and Jimmy Lee Tillman at 256.

In Whiteside County, Hubbard got 1,185 votes, Salvi 692, Dubiel 499, Williams 398, Chlebek 361, Piton 359 and Tillman 245.

Governor’s race

Support for Darren Bailey, the Republican nominee for governor, was slightly stronger in Whiteside and Lee counties than it was statewide.

Bailey won the nomination with 57.7% of the vote in the six-person race.

In Lee County, Bailey got 2,587 votes, or about 60.7%. Jesse Sullivan got 677, Richard Irvin 647, Gary Rabine 188, Paul Schimpf 110 and Max Solomon 51.

In Whiteside, Bailey got 2,598 votes, or about 62%. Sullivan got 721, Irvin 494, Rabine 195, Schmpf 111 and Solomon 40.

Incumbent Democrat JB Pritzker got 91.8% votes statewide. In Whiteside and Lee counties, he took 88% of the Democratic vote. He got 954 votes in Lee and 1,953 votes in Whiteside.

CPAC honors Chesney

State Rep. Andrew Chesney of Freeport, the Republican nominee who is unopposed for the 45th Senate District seat in the general election, touted recognition bestowed by the Conservative Political Action Conference Foundation.

Chesney was one of 23 Illinois lawmakers recognized for their conservative voting record.

17th Congressional District race

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, who is vacating the 17th Congressional District seat, endorsed Democratic nominee Eric Sorensen, calling him “a solutions-oriented leader.”

“Eric will always put people over politics,” Bustos said in a news release about the former TV weather forecaster in Rockford and the Quad Cities. “As a scientist, he values truth.”

Esther Joy King, the Republican nominee for the open seat, announced Friday on her campaign’s social media accounts that she will be serving with her Army Reserve Unit during the weekend. The announcement was accompanied by the required disclaimer that the Department of Defense does not endorse the candidacy of service members.

Campaign notebook is a periodic look at the 2022 election.