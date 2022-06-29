Results listed in Tuesday’s key Kendall County area races, referendums

Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s primary election:

Republican Party primary

Kendall County Treasurer

(With 78 of 78 precinct reporting)

Jill Ferko: 6,231

Kit Kuhrt: 4,266

Kendall County Board District 1, vote for not more than five:

(40 of 40 precincts reporting)

Ruben Rodriguez: 3,069

Brian DeBolt: 4,113

Scott Gengler: 3,979

Jason Peterson: 3,062

Tommy Okapal: 2,158

Seth Wormley: 2,567

Kendall County Board District 2, vote for not more than five:

(38 of 38 precincts reporting)

Matt Kellogg: 2,784

Dan Koukol: 2,844

Gabriella Shanahan: 1,690

Brian LeClercq: 2,098

Donna Sawicki: 1,989

Diane Selmer: 1,671

Referendums

(With 40 of 40 precincts reporting along with Will County results)

Oswego Fire Protection District--property tax increase request

Yes: 4,115

No: 4,125

Village of Oswego--proposal to create a real estate transfer tax

(With 24 of 24 precincts reporting)

Yes: 3,245

No: 2,155

Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District--proposal to create an elect fire district board

(With 28 of 28 precincts reporting

Yes: 3,714

No: 979