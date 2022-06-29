Results listed in Tuesday’s key Kendall County area races, referendums

Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s primary election:
Republican Party primary
Kendall County Treasurer
(With 78 of 78 precinct reporting)
Jill Ferko: 6,231
Kit Kuhrt: 4,266
Kendall County Board District 1, vote for not more than five:
(40 of 40 precincts reporting)
Ruben Rodriguez: 3,069
Brian DeBolt: 4,113
Scott Gengler: 3,979
Jason Peterson: 3,062
Tommy Okapal: 2,158
Seth Wormley: 2,567
Kendall County Board District 2, vote for not more than five:
(38 of 38 precincts reporting)
Matt Kellogg: 2,784
Dan Koukol: 2,844
Gabriella Shanahan: 1,690
Brian LeClercq: 2,098
Donna Sawicki: 1,989
Diane Selmer: 1,671
Referendums
(With 40 of 40 precincts reporting along with Will County results)
Oswego Fire Protection District--property tax increase request
Yes: 4,115
No: 4,125
Village of Oswego--proposal to create a real estate transfer tax
(With 24 of 24 precincts reporting)
Yes: 3,245
No: 2,155
Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District--proposal to create an elect fire district board
(With 28 of 28 precincts reporting
Yes: 3,714
No: 979