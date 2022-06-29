Oswego voters show support for real estate transfer tax in early balloting

With six precincts (25%) reported, the unofficial results show that village of Oswego voters are leaning in favor of a referendum that will create a new tax for incoming village homeowners.

The Oswego Village Board sent the decision to the voters Tuesday, seeking their approval to create a real estate transfer tax. Of the six precincts reported, 58.36% of the unofficial ballots are in favor of the tax which the village would levy at a rate of $3 on every $1,000 of home value at the time of sale.

The tax would be included in closing costs on new-home purchases. Current Oswego residents moving within village limits would be exempt from the tax.

Village officials plan to use revenues from the tax to help pay for switching the village’s water supply to Lake Michigan water as provided by the DuPage Water Commission.

Village President Troy Parlier first proposed the tax during his annual State of the Village address Feb 14, suggesting it would provide a way to help pay for new infrastructure such as Lake Michigan water sourcing without putting the tax burden on current village residents.

The board reached consensus to place the referendum before voters during a March 15 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Board member Kit Kuhrt noted that Bolingbrook’s transfer tax is $7.50/$1,000, and said he would like to see the tax raised to $5/$1,000 in Oswego.

“People that are coming in are now going to contribute to paying for the burden that Oswego residents have been paying forever,” Kuhrt said.

Parlier noted that Naperville’s real estate transfer tax is $3/$1,000 and that he would like to keep the village competitive with neighboring suburbs.