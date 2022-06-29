Oswego Fire Protection District voters set to determine tax hike referendum fate

The Oswego Fire Protection District asked voters in its 53 square mile service region to approve a property tax increase in Tuesday’s balloting.

Voters were casting ballots on the fire district’s request for a 0.10% increase in the district’s property tax levy rate.

If approved, fire district officials estimate the owner of a home valued at $300,000 would see the fire district’s portion of their annual property tax bill, currently about $600, increase by about $99.

The referendum is the second attempted by the fire district over the past 14 months. Voters narrowly rejected the district’s tax hike request in an April 2021 referendum.

Fire Chief John Cornish attributed the fire district’s need for additional tax revenue to the population growth that has occurred in the district over the past two decades along with sharply rising equipment costs.

The fire district’s boundaries encompass a 53 square mile area of northeast Kendall County and northwestern Will County and includes all of the village of Oswego and the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision, along with portions of Montgomery, Yorkville and Plainfield.

Cornish said that when voters last passed a fire district referendum in 2002 the agency was serving approximately 27,000 residents. Today the fire district is serving about 75,000 residents.

The fire district provides emergency ambulance and fire service from four stations: two located within the village of Oswego, one in Montgomery and one in Plainfield.

The population growth, Cornish said, has served to swell the number of calls for service the fire district receives.

In 2002, he said the agency responded to about 2,000 calls but that number had swelled to more than 6,000 calls in 2021.

“Just from 2008 to today there has been a 65% increase in call volume,” Cornish said.