June 28, 2022
Election
Election2022 Election
Election

Oswego trustee challenges long-time incumbent Kendall treasurer in GOP primary

By Mark Foster
Champaign signs for incumbent Kendall County Treasurer Jill Ferko and challenger Kit Kuhrt, an Oswego Township trustee, are seen here in front of the county office building in downtown Yorkville. (Mark Foster -- mfoster@shawmedia.com)

Champaign signs for incumbent Kendall County Treasurer Jill Ferko and challenger Kit Kuhrt, an Oswego Township trustee, are seen here in front of the county office building in downtown Yorkville. (Mark Foster -- mfoster@shawmedia.com)

Republican voters in today’s primary election are selecting a candidate for Kendall County treasurer from between the incumbent office-holder and a challenger.

Oswego Township Trustee Kit Kuhrt is challenging Treasurer Jill Ferko for the party’s nomination to run in the Nov. 8 general election.

While Kendall County Democrats may yet slate a candidate to run in the fall election, there is no candidate on the primary ballot, meaning the winner of the GOP primary may very well coast to an unopposed victory.

Ferko was first elected treasurer in 2002 and was emphasizing her experience during the campaign. She cited efforts to implement a new computer software program to streamline county payroll and workforce management under one system.

Kuhrt said it is time for a change in the office after 20 years. He called for increased transparency by putting county financial records on-line and suggested that the budget for the treasurer’s office could be reduced while improving service.

2022 Election Primary: Kendall County TreasurerKendall County2022 ElectionElection

Mark Foster

Mark Foster is a reporter for Kendall County Now, covering local government in Kendall County