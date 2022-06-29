Oswego trustee challenges long-time incumbent Kendall treasurer in GOP primary

Republican voters in today’s primary election are selecting a candidate for Kendall County treasurer from between the incumbent office-holder and a challenger.

Oswego Township Trustee Kit Kuhrt is challenging Treasurer Jill Ferko for the party’s nomination to run in the Nov. 8 general election.

While Kendall County Democrats may yet slate a candidate to run in the fall election, there is no candidate on the primary ballot, meaning the winner of the GOP primary may very well coast to an unopposed victory.

Ferko was first elected treasurer in 2002 and was emphasizing her experience during the campaign. She cited efforts to implement a new computer software program to streamline county payroll and workforce management under one system.

Kuhrt said it is time for a change in the office after 20 years. He called for increased transparency by putting county financial records on-line and suggested that the budget for the treasurer’s office could be reduced while improving service.