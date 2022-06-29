Incumbent Republicans behind in two Kane County Board races

Two Kane County Board seats may be up for grabs after voters backed newcomers in the Republican primary.

Ken Shepro, a Wayne Republican seeking his second term in District 12, appears to have lost the primary race. Unofficial vote totals showed challenger Bill Roth with 930 votes to Shepro’s 720 votes.

Kane County Republican Party Chairman Ken Shepro

Roth credited his grass-roots campaign effort that involved knocking on doors and walking neighborhoods for his apparent win Tuesday.

“I visited more than 400 homes and probably walked 200 miles,” Roth said Wednesday. “I think that made the difference.”

Roth said he had not spoken to Shepro since the polls closed. Shepro could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Bill Roth (Photo provided )

During his campaign, Roth was critical of what he described as a lack of communication from the county. If he wins in November, Roth said he would hold town hall meetings with his constituents in District 15.

Roth said he also would work to find ways to improve efficiencies and save money at the county level.

“I’m excited,” he said. “I think I can make a difference.”

Roth will face Democrat Steve Bruesewitz in the November election.

In District 15, unofficial vote tallies show 12 votes separating incumbent Barbara Wojnicki and challenger David Young in their bid for the Republican nomination. Young led with 893 votes to Wojnicki’s 881 votes.

Kane County Board candidate Barbara Wojnicki (Photo provided by Barbara Wojnicki )

The longest-serving member of the Kane County Board, Wojnicki was seeking a sixth term. Wojnicki said she initially did not plan to seek reelection and even signed a nominating petition for Young. However, she said, circumstances changed, and she decided to seek reelection.

“I’d be happy if I remained on the board,” Wojnicki said, later adding that if she lost her bid, she would support Young. The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Democrat Scott Johansen in the November election.

David Young, Republican candidate for Kane County Board Dist. 15.

Vote tallies will not be certified until July 19. As of Wednesday, a total of 14 Republican mail-in ballots in District 15 were still out and had not been returned. Mail-in ballots dated June 28 can still be counted until July 12. According to election results on the Kane County Clerk’s website, Wojnicki had a solid lead among early voters and voters who mailed in their ballots. However, Young outpaced Wojnicki on Election Day.

Young, who did not fill out a candidate questionnaire, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

But his campaign website indicates he is an America First conservative and that he wants to ban mask and vaccine mandates in Kane County. His platform indicates he also wants to lower property taxes, eliminate the county’s gas tax, secure elections and support law enforcement.

The website also states that Young is a business owner, patent holder and a Republican precinct committeeman in Plato Township. The website also includes a photo of Young holding a “Let’s Go Brandon” flag, a phrase used to mock President Joe Biden.

“David decided to run for office because our country and county are moving in the wrong way,” the website reads. “Let’s turn them around and take them back.”