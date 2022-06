Here’s Bureau County’s unofficial results from the 2022 primary

U.S. House 16th District: U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood thanks voters for GOP nomination in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District race

BUREAU COUNTY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

The results do not include provisionally cast or late-arriving, mail-in ballots. Vote totals are not finalized until two weeks after Election Day.

U.S. Senator Democratic: Tammy Duckworth 899

U.S. Senator Republican: Peggy Hubbard 787, Kathy Salvi 431, Matthew Dubiel 366, Anthony Williams 237, Casey Chlebek 267, Jimmy Lee Tillman II 198, Robert “Bobby” Piton 189

Governor and Lt. governor Democratic: Pritzker/Stratton 810, Miles/Shaw 119

Governor and Lt. governor Republican: Bailey/Trussell 1,990, Sullivan/Murphy 330, Irvin/Bourne 308, Rabine/Del Mar 72, Schimpf/Schofield 71, Solomon/Fields 32.

Attorney general Democratic: Kwame Raoul 851

Attorney general Republican: Thomas DeVore 1,229, Steve Kim 868, David Shestokas 428

Secretary of state Democratic: Alexi Giannoulias 504, Anna Valencia 261, David Moore 89, Sidney Moore 41

Secretary of state Republican: Dan Brady 1,982, John Milhiser 586

Comptroller Democratic: Susan Mendoza 888

Comptroller Republican: Shannon Teresi 2,357

Treasurer Democratic: Michael Frerichs 868

Treasurer Republican: Tom Demmer 2,421

U.S. Rep. 14th District Democratic: Lauren Underwood 386

U.S. Rep. 14th District Republican: James Marter 138, Jack Lombardi II 108, Scott Gryder 97, Mike Koolidge 92, Jaime Milton 79

U.S. Rep. 16th District Democratic: None

U.S. Rep 16th District Republican: Darin LaHood 1,572, Walt Peters 222, JoAnne Guillemette 180, Michael Rebresh 157

U.S. Rep. 14th District committeewoman Democratic: Christine Benson 260, Natalie Manley 119

U.S. Rep. 16th District committeewoman Democratic: Elizabeth Lindquist 470

U.S. Rep 16th District committeeman Democratic: Rick Wilkin 317, John Daniel 172

State senator 37th District Democratic: None

State senator 37th District Republican: Win Stoller 1,452, Brett Nicklaus 860

State senator 38th District Democratic: None

State senator 38th District Republican: Sue Rezin 336

State senator 53rd District Democratic: None

State senator 53rd District Republican: Jason Barickman 51

State rep 73rd District Democratic: None

State rep 73rd District Republican: Ryan Spain 2,059

State rep 76th District Democratic: Lance Yednock 312

State rep 76th District Republican: Jason Haskell 311

State rep 105th District Democratic: None

State rep 105th District Republican: Dennis Tipsword Jr. 24, Kyle Ham 14, Mike Kirkton 13, Donald Rients 5

Clerk Democratic: None

Clerk Republican: Matthew Eggers 2,525

Treasurer Democratic: None

Treasurer Republican: Joseph Birkey 2,527

Sheriff Democratic: James Reed 882

Sheriff Republican: None

Superintendent of schools (Bureau-Henry-Stark) Democratic: None

Superintendent of schools (Bureau-Henry-Stark) Republican: Angela Zarvell 2,245

County Board District 1 Democratic: Deborah Feeney 79

County Board District 1 Republican: None

County Board District 2 Democratic: Robert McCook 62

County Board District 2 Republican: None

County Board District 3 Democratic: Joseph Bickett 41

County Board District 3 Republican: Sandy Hoos 144

County Board District 4 Democratic: None

County Board District 4 Republican: Marshann Entwhistle 179

County Board District 5 Democratic: None

County Board District 5 Republican: Dale Anderson 187

County Board District 6 Democratic: None

County Board District 6 Republican: Derek Whited 202

County Board District 7 Democratic: None

County Board District 7 Republican: Marsha Lilley 127

County Board District 8 Democratic: None

County Board District 8 Republican: Kristi Warren 140

County Board District 9 Democratic: None

County Board District 9 Republican: Keith Cain 148

County Board District 10 Democratic: John Baracani 57

County Board District 10 Republican: None

County Board District 11 Democratic: Mary Jane Marini 49

County Board District 11 Republican: None

County Board District 12 Democratic: Dave Argubright 83

County Board District 12 Republican: None

County Board District 13 Democratic: Ronald “Tom” Dobrich 32

County Board District 13 Republican: None

County Board District 14 Democratic: None

County Board District 14 Republican: Kerwin Paris 167

County Board District 15 Democratic: None

County Board District 15 Republican: None

County Board District 16 Democratic: None

County Board District 16 Republican: Jason Floyd 126

County Board District 17 Democratic: None

County Board District 17 Republican: Connie Stetson 178

County Board District 18 Democatic: None

County Board District 18 Republican: Lizabeth Novotny 172

Supreme Court Judge Third District (Kilbride) Democratic: Mary O’Brien 837

Supreme Court Judge Third District (Kilbride) Republican: Michael Burke 2,310

Appellate Court Judge Third District (Wright) Democratic: James Murphy 446, Sonni Choi Williams 386

Appellate Court Judge Third District (Wright) Republican: Liam Christopher Brennan 2,236

Circuit Court Judge 13th District (Daugherity) Democratic: Christina Cantlin 832

Circuit Court Judge 13th District (Daugherity) Republican: Jason Helland 2,242

Hall 10 committeeperson Democratic: William Craven 23

Ohio 1 committeeperson Democratic: Rick Wilkin 24

Princeton 9 committeeperson Democratic: Tommy Jackson 37

Selby 3 committeeperson Democratic: Ronald “Tom” Dobrich 21

Berlin committeeperson Republican: Elwin Goetz 59

Bureau committeeperson Republican: Lizabeth Novotny 32

Dover committeeperson Republican: Anna Freeman 72

Hall 4 committeeperson Republican: Nina Urbanowski 29

Hall 5 committeeperson Republican: Barry Welbers 38

Neponset committeeperson Republican: Richard Wells 53

Princeton 1 committeeperson Republican: Mary Dremann 125

Princeton 3 committeeperson Republican: Keith Cain 106

Princeton 5 committeeperson Republican: Richard Volker 62

Princeton 9 committeeperson Republican: Patricia Schou 122