Handful of votes appears to have determined Oswego Fire Protection District referendum

Late Tuesday night it appeared voters in the Oswego Fire Protection District had turned down the district’s request for a property tax hike by the thinnest of margins.

Unofficial vote totals from Kendall and Will counties showed voters rejected the referendum by a total of just 10 ballots out of 8,240 cast.

A total of 4,125 voters cast “no” ballots on the measure, while 4,115 voted “yes.”

The fire district was seeking voter approval for a 0.10% increase in the district’s property tax levy rate.

If approved, fire district officials had estimated the owner of a home valued at $300,000 would see the fire district’s portion of their annual property tax bill, currently about $600, increase by about $99.

The referendum was the second attempted by the fire district over the past 14 months. Voters narrowly rejected the district’s tax hike request in an April 2021 referendum.

Prior to Tuesday’s balloting, Fire Chief John Cornish attributed the fire district’s need for additional tax revenue to the population growth that has occurred in the district over the past two decades along with sharply rising equipment costs.

The fire district’s boundaries encompass a 53 square mile area of northeast Kendall County and northwestern Will County and includes all of the village of Oswego and the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision, along with portions of Montgomery, Yorkville and Plainfield.

Cornish said that when voters last passed a fire district referendum in 2002 the agency was serving approximately 27,000 residents. Today the fire district is serving about 75,000 residents.

The fire district provides emergency ambulance and fire service from four stations: two located within the village of Oswego, one in Montgomery and one in Plainfield.

The population growth, Cornish said, has served to swell the number of calls for service the fire district receives.

In 2002, he said the agency responded to about 2,000 calls but that number had swelled to more than 6,000 calls in 2021.

“Just from 2008 to today there has been a 65% increase in call volume,” Cornish said.