Election Night: Track Kendall County area ballot results right here

Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s primary election:
Republican Party primary
Kendall County Treasurer
(With 25 of 78 precinct reporting)
Jill Ferko: 3,045
Kit Kuhrt: 1,675
Kendall County Board District 1, vote for not more than five:
(14 of 40 precincts reporting)
Ruben Rodriguez: 1,522
Brian DeBolt: 2,132
Scott Gengler: 2,080
Jason Peterson: 1,548
Tommy Okapal: 1,106
Seth Wormley: 1,278
Kendall County Board District 2, vote for not more than five:
(11 of 38 precincts reporting)
Matt Kellogg: 1,068
Dan Koukol: 1,085
Gabriella Shanahan: 669
Brian LeClercq: 813
Donna Sawicki: 756
Diane Selmer: 669
Referendums
(With 9 of 40 precincts reporting)
Oswego Fire Protection District--property tax increase request
Yes: 1,419
No: 1,442
Village of Oswego--proposal to create a real estate transfer tax
(With 2 of 24 precints reporting)
Yes: 867
No: 598
Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District--proposal to create an elect fire district board
(With 11 of 28 precincts reporting
Yes: 2,222
No: 596
State Senate 49th District
Stacey Keagle
James E. Lawson, Jr.
Felicity Joy Solomon
State Representative 75th District
Jed Davis
David Allen Welter
Democratic Party primary
State Representative 83rd District
Matt Hanson
Arad Boxenbaum