Election Night: Track Kendall County area ballot results right here

Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s primary election:

Republican Party primary

Kendall County Treasurer

(With 25 of 78 precinct reporting)

Jill Ferko: 3,045

Kit Kuhrt: 1,675

Kendall County Board District 1, vote for not more than five:

(14 of 40 precincts reporting)

Ruben Rodriguez: 1,522

Brian DeBolt: 2,132

Scott Gengler: 2,080

Jason Peterson: 1,548

Tommy Okapal: 1,106

Seth Wormley: 1,278

Kendall County Board District 2, vote for not more than five:

(11 of 38 precincts reporting)

Matt Kellogg: 1,068

Dan Koukol: 1,085

Gabriella Shanahan: 669

Brian LeClercq: 813

Donna Sawicki: 756

Diane Selmer: 669

Referendums

(With 9 of 40 precincts reporting)

Oswego Fire Protection District--property tax increase request

Yes: 1,419

No: 1,442

Village of Oswego--proposal to create a real estate transfer tax

(With 2 of 24 precints reporting)

Yes: 867

No: 598

Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District--proposal to create an elect fire district board

(With 11 of 28 precincts reporting

Yes: 2,222

No: 596

State Senate 49th District

Stacey Keagle

James E. Lawson, Jr.

Felicity Joy Solomon

State Representative 75th District

Jed Davis

David Allen Welter

Democratic Party primary

State Representative 83rd District

Matt Hanson

Arad Boxenbaum