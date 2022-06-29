3 stories we’re watching in La Salle County for 2022 Illinois primary election

Polls closed at 7 p.m. across Illinois, including La Salle County.

Results soon will be in shortly after 8 p.m. at the La Salle County Clerk’s website, assuming all stays on schedule.

Here are three stories we’re watching:

1 - Who will contest Democrat incumbent Lori Bongartz in the La Salle County clerk’s race? Republicans Steven Stohr of Ottawa and Jennifer Ebner of Peru are seeking the opportunity to oppose Bongartz in November. Stohr is director of transportation for Ottawa Elementary School District and a business owner (the Tax Stohr). Ebner, child care/business owner, has been an active member of the La Salle County Republican Central Committee since January of 2021.

2 - Will Somonauk and Leland school districts consolidate? Residents in both school districts voted on the issue, and both districts will need to say yes to make it a reality. The school districts say they can help with a teacher shortage and provide more opportunities as combined districts.

3 - How will La Salle County Board races shake out? There are four contested primaries for county board seats. In District 9, Republicans Ray Gatza and Joseph Nuske vied for the opportunity to face Democrat Carolyn Moore in November. In District 16, it’s Republicans William Brown Jr, Republican and Nicole Mertes, who went against each other for a chance to run against Democrat Joseph A. Panzica. Republicans are facing off against each other in the District 11 primary Rick O’Sadnick and Martin Rue Jr., and in District 5 Catherine Owens and John Middleton.