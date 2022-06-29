2022 Primary: Wojnicki, Young vie for Republican nomination for Kane County Board Dist. 15

The polls have now closed, and the Kane County Chronicle will be updating the results for all contested races in Kane County throughout the night.

Incumbent Kane County Board member Barbara Wojnicki is seeking the Republican nomination for the 15th District, vying with challenger David Young. Wojnicki is seeking her sixth term.

In terms of the county’s finances, Wojnicki, does not support decreasing or increasing local property taxes, nor adding a retail sales tax.

Regarding local bridge projects, Wojnicki wrote that the completion of the Parkway Bridge Corridor “will greatly alleviate traffic from Kane County, as well as (from) McHenry and Cook counties.” In order to keep crime low, Wojnicki supports the Kane County Sheriff’s Office with staffing, training and finances, she wrote, as well as supporting its pre-arrest diversion program.

Kane County Board candidate Barbara Wojnicki (Photo provided by Barbara Wojnicki )

David Young, Republican candidate for Kane County Board Dist. 15.

As to why the county has positions remaining open for a time, Wojnicki wrote in her candidate survey that people leave jobs for many reasons, but they might leave the county for higher salaries. “Kane County has been fortunate to have an array of the most talented and diligent employees that have remained employed by Kane County for several years,” Wojnicki wrote. “I believe Kane County (employment) benefits are second to none! The Kane County Board works to keep real estate taxes to a minimum, yet work(s) to give Kane County employees yearly raises.”

Young, of Plato Township, said he would not respond to a candidate questionnaire, nor answer a reporter’s questions.

But according to his election website, www.young4kcb.com, Young wants to ban mask and vaccine mandates in Kane County, count all legal ballots, eliminate the gas tax and support the sheriff’s office with proper funding.

Young’s website also has a photo of himself holding a banner stating, “Let’s go Brandon,” a phrase used to insult President Biden.

His website states that Young is a business owner, a patent holder, a husband and father.

“He is an America First Conservative and a Republican Precinct Committeeman in Plato Township,” according to the website. “David decided to run for office because our country and county are moving the wrong way. Let’s turn them around and take them back.”

Though the website states it is “Paid for by Friends of David Young,” and its “report is filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections (or will be)” the state has no committee for David Young listed.

Wojnicki’s previous elected experience has been as a Campton Township trustee. The primary winner will face Democrat Scott Johansen in the Nov. 8 general election. Johansen is running unopposed.

Both Wojnicki and Johansen are Campton Hills residents.