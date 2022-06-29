2022 Primary: Juby leads in race for Democratic nomination for Kane County Board Dist. 11 seat

WIth 17 of 17 precincts reporting, Geneva resident Leslie Juby has a big lead for the Democratic nomination for the Kane County Board District 11 seat.

Unofficial results show Juby with 1,325 votes and challenger Walter Lindwall, also a Geneva resident, with 455 votes.

Juby said she had recently finished 12 years on the Geneva District 304 school board, served on the Geneva Strategic Plan Advisory Committee for six years and on the Illinois Math and Science Academy board for four years, and would like to continue her public service. She currently works as a substitute teacher.

Lindwall’s previous elected experience is Democratic Precinct Committeeman in Geneva Township and he is currently employed as a teacher’s aide and debate coach. Lindwall said he has a history of public service and being on the County Board would be a continuation.

Kane County Board, District 11 candidate Walter Lindwall (Provided by Walter Lindwall)

Both candidates support stronger ethics laws for county officials.

“Strong ethics laws and ordinances are important components in creating government transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct,” Juby wrote in her candidate survey. “Governmental accountability and transparency should be the goal in any measures adopted.”

Ethics laws are “essential to maintaining transparency and the public trust,” Lindwall wrote, and recommended looking at other counties and municipalities for comparison.

Neither candidate would support a 0.25% or 0.50% retail tax on non-essential purchases without knowing how the money would be used. In that vein, neither would support a gas tax rate hike.

The primary winner will face the winner of the GOP primary for the same district, Brian Jones.

Jones, a Geneva attorney, said he was approached by the current Board Member James Martin, R-Geneva, to succeed him in serving on the board to provide continuity in representation.

Kane County Board, District 11 candidate Brian Jones (Provided by Brian Jones)

As a county board member Jones said he would focus on controlling spending and maintaining the quality of life in Kane County. Jones also supports a phase-out of health insurance benefits for board members. He also supports a discussion of term limits for board members.

Since 2010, Jones has volunteered as Director of the Illinois Wills For Heroes Foundation, providing free estate planning for Chicagoland first responders. More recently, he served on the Geneva Police and Fire Commission for 4 1/2 years.