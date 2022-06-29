2022 Primary: Catella, Brown, Wallace vie for Republican nomination for Kane County Board Dist. 13

The polls have now closed, and the Kane County Chronicle will be updating the results for all contested races in Kane County throughout the night.

Kane County Board member Todd Wallace faces two challengers – Anthony Catella and Stephen D. Brown – in the race for the Republican nomination for Kane County Board District 13.

Lifelong St. Charles resident Anthony Catella is seeking the Republican nomination for Kane County Board District 13 on the June 28 ballot in a contested primary. (Eric Schelkopf)

The 52-year-old Catella, a lifelong St. Charles resident who is a U.S. Army veteran, had previously ran for the 14th Congressional seat in March 2020. He lost in the Republican primary.

“I want to do what I can to help people in their needs,” he said in talking about what why he is running for the Kane County Board. “I’d like to lower people’s taxes.”

Wallace, a St. Charles resident, was appointed to the Kane County Board in July after the resignation of Steve Weber, who stepped down from the board after his election to the St. Charles City Council.

Todd Wallace

Wallace said he supports decreasing local property taxes.

“Our real estate tax bills are ridiculously high in Illinois,” he said in response to a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire that was sent to all candidates. “At the county level, we need to rein in spending and demand that every dollar spent is for a necessary public purpose.”

Brown did not respond to a request from the Kane County Chronicle for an interview, nor did he complete a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire.