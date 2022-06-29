2022 Illinois Primary Election: Bohm leads Vagasky for Livingston County sheriff nomination

Ryan Bohm, a 19-year member of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, has a sizable lead against Tom Vagasky for the Republican nomination for Livingston County sheriff.

Bohm tallied 3,902 votes, or 58.2% of the vote, against Vagasky’s 2,764 votes with all precincts counted in Livingston County.

All tallies are unofficial Tuesday.

There are no Democratic candidates.

Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress retired recently.

Vagasky, who trails Bohm, recently retired from the Illinois State Police after 18 years of service, proceeded by 8 years service in the Department of Corrections.