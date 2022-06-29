June 29, 2022
Election
Election2022 Election
Election

2022 Illinois Primary Election: Bohm leads Vagasky for Livingston County sheriff nomination

Bohm has recorded 58.2% of the Livingston County vote

By Derek Barichello

Livingston County Sheriff's Office

Ryan Bohm, a 19-year member of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, has a sizable lead against Tom Vagasky for the Republican nomination for Livingston County sheriff.

Bohm tallied 3,902 votes, or 58.2% of the vote, against Vagasky’s 2,764 votes with all precincts counted in Livingston County.

All tallies are unofficial Tuesday.

There are no Democratic candidates.

Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress retired recently.

Vagasky, who trails Bohm, recently retired from the Illinois State Police after 18 years of service, proceeded by 8 years service in the Department of Corrections.

Election2022 ElectionLivingston County
Derek Barichello

Derek Barichello

Derek is a Streator High and University of Illinois graduate. He worked at the Albany-Herald in Albany, Ga., and for Sauk Valley Media in Sterling, before returning to his hometown paper. He's now news editor for both the NewsTribune and The Times.