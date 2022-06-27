Get out and vote

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Tuesday’s primary election.

Not registered? You still can register to vote on Election Day, but you must do so in your county clerk’s office and cast your ballot there. You cannot vote at your polling place.

Not sure if you are registered? You can verify your registration status on your county’s website.

A sample ballot and a list of polling places also are available on the website.

Election results will be posted there as counting progresses and as soon as all votes are totaled.

• Whiteside County: https://tinyurl.com/kxhspc6d or 815-772-5189

• Lee County: https://tinyurl.com/y4buyzeh or 815-288-3309

• Ogle County: https://tinyurl.com/mr3edkxd or 815-732-1110

• Carroll County: https://tinyurl.com/2p9brh45 or 815-244-0221

