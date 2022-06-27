June 27, 2022
Election
Election2022 Election
Election

Get out and vote

By Shaw Local News Network
Kendall County voters will decide referendum questions in the June 28 primary election. Early voting gets underway May 19. (Mark Foster -- mfoster@shawmedia.com)

The polls will be open from to 6 a.m. 7 p.m. for Tuesday’s primary election. You still can register to vote on Election Day, but you must do so in your county clerk’s office and cast your ballot there. Go to your county clerk's website for all the details.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Tuesday’s primary election.

Not registered? You still can register to vote on Election Day, but you must do so in your county clerk’s office and cast your ballot there. You cannot vote at your polling place.

Not sure if you are registered? You can verify your registration status on your county’s website.

A sample ballot and a list of polling places also are available on the website.

Election results will be posted there as counting progresses and as soon as all votes are totaled.

• Whiteside County: https://tinyurl.com/kxhspc6d or 815-772-5189

• Lee County: https://tinyurl.com/y4buyzeh or 815-288-3309

• Ogle County: https://tinyurl.com/mr3edkxd or 815-732-1110

• Carroll County: https://tinyurl.com/2p9brh45 or 815-244-0221

Go to www.saukvalley.com for all your local election coverage.

Election2022 ElectionLee CountyOgle CountyWhiteside CountyCarroll County