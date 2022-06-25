Redistricting, open seats and warm weather add new wrinkle to primary

Folks in the Sauk Valley will be clutching water bottles – not wearing stocking caps – when they go to the polls Tuesday for the midterm primary.

Voting with temps in the mid-80s isn’t the only change voters will notice at poll locations. Many familiar candidate names are stepping away from public life, seeking a different office or have been replaced with a new slate of aspirants.

Some of that was brought about by once-in-a-decade redistricting.

Illinoisans usually vote amid the bluster of mid-March, not at the close of a sweltering June. But the data from the 2020 census was delayed by the pandemic.

Because that information was required to redraw legislative districts, the General Assembly voted in 2021 to hold the elections June 28, giving candidates and constituents alike a chance to adjust.

Polling places will open at 6 a.m. and will stay open until at least 7 p.m., or later if people are in line.

Congress

Illinois’ congressional delegation is one fewer.

Neither of the region’s sitting members of Congress – Cheri Bustos in the 17th District and Adam Kinzinger in the 16th District – are returning.

In the former, the Republican and Democratic primaries are contested.

On the Republican side in the 17th District, the two candidates both have military service. Esther Joy King, an East Moline lawyer who was the Republican nominee in 2020, serves with the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General Corps. Charlie Helmick, co-owner of a Silvis insurance firm and retired FedEx manager, is a veteran of the U.S. Marines.

The Democratic field in the 17th District features six active candidates. Litesa Wallace is a former state representative and an anti-racism activist from Rockford. Marsha Williams is an activist and trade school admissions adviser. Jackie McGowan is a former stockbroker and lobbyist. Angie Normoyle is a Rock Island County Board member and Augustana College assistant professor. Eric Sorensen is a former TV meteorologist from Rockford and the Quad Cities. Jonathan Logemann is a high school teacher and Rockford alderman.

The 16th District only has a race on the Republican side. U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, who represents the 18th District that is being eliminated, is running in this primary. Also in the race are Michael Rebresh, an over-the-road truck driver from Minooka; Walt Peters, a retired executive in the aviation industry from Rockford; and Joanne Guillemette, a career lawyer in government and private practice from Rockford.

For the U.S. Senate, incumbent Sen. Tammy Duckworth is the lone candidate on the Democratic ballot. Republican candidates are Casey Chlebek, Peggy Hubbard, Robert “Bobby” Piton, Jimmy Lee Tillman II, Anthony W. Williams, Kathy Salvi and Matthew “Matt” Dubiel.

Statehouse

Three statehouse races are contested.

In the 37th Senate District, Brett Nicklaus, a Dixon businessman, is challenging incumbent Sen. Win Stoller from Germantown Hills.

In the 74th House District, Liandro “Li” Arellano Jr., mayor of Dixon, is in the race against Bradley Fritts, a farmer from Dixon.

In the 89th House District, incumbent Tony McCombie of Savanna is challenged by retired police officer Victoria Onorato of Byron.

Two offices sought by Republicans are uncontested: Freeport state Rep. Andrew Chesney seeks the 45th Senate District seat being vacated by Brian Stewart, while incumbent state Rep. Ryan Spain is up for the 73rd District seat.

Constitutional offices

JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton, the incumbent governor and lieutenant governor, are running against Beverly Miles and Karla Shaw for the Democratic nomination.

Republican gubernatorial tickets are Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, Paul Schimpf and Carolyn Schofield, Richard Irvin and Avery Bourne, Gary Rabine and Aaron Del Mar, Max Solomon and Latasha H. Fields, and Jesse Sullivan and Kathleen Murphy.

The Republicans have three attorney general candidates – Steve Kim, David Shestokas and Thomas G. DeVore – and two secretary of state candidates – Dan Brady and John C. Milhiser.

The Democrats have four in the running for secretary of state: Alexi Giannoulias, David H. Moore, Anna M. Valencia and Sidney Moore.

County boards

In Lee County, the following County Board races are contested:

District 1

Republican: Ronald R. Gascoigne, Rick Humphrey, Michael Koppien, Christopher Norberg, Robert J. Olson, James Schielein and Angie Shippert

Democrat: David Bingaman, David McCarver and Emily Rose

District 2

Republican: Danielle Allen, Lirim Mimini, John Nicholson, Katie White and Mike Zeman

Democrat: Kasey Considine

District 3

Republican: Tim Bivins, Doug Frster, Cole Gehrt, Keane Hudson, Nancy Naylor, Michael Pearson and Tom Wilson

Democrat: David J. Bally and Randy Joe Lilly

District 4

Republican: Michael Book, Dean Freil, Thomas R. Kitson, Bill Palen, Chris Robertson and Jack Skrogstad

Democrat: Deidre R. Thomas

In Whiteside County, the following County Board races are contested:

District 1

Republican: Terry Woodard, Kurt E. Glazier, Michael J. Clark, Thomas P. Witmer and Sally Douglas

Democrat: James C. Duffy, Thomas L. Ausman, Fidencio Hooper-Campos, Owen Harrell, Christine Romesburg, Joan Padilla, Seth M. Bond, Ernest Smith and Alex Regaldo

District 2

Republican: Brhenan Linke, Linda Pennell, Douglas Wetzell, Matt Ward and Brooke Pearson

Democrat: Katherine A. Nelson, Karen Nelson, Shawn Dowd, Glenn C. Truesdell, Paul J. Cunniff, George P. Kelly and Cody Dornes

District 3

Republican: Mark Hamilton, Glenn A. Frank, Larry Russell, Douglas E. Crandall, Martin Koster, Brian R. Melton and Chad Weaver

Democrat: Sue Britt and Daniel L. Bitler

Most area ballots carry a proposition that would allow at-large election of school board members for Polo CUSD 222.

Go to www.saukvalley.com, click on “Elections” under the logo, and then choose a race to read the candidates’ answers to election questionnaires, when provided.

Register on election day

U.S. citizens who are residents of a precinct for at least 30 days and who meet other qualifications can register to vote on election day if they appear at designated locations by county. For Lee County, it is the Old Lee County Courthouse in Dixon; for Whiteside County, it is the county clerk’s office on Knox Street in Morrison.

wo forms of ID must be provided. These can be a driver’s license; Social Security card; utility bill; employee or student ID; lease or contract for residence; credit card; civic, union or professional association membership; or firearm owner’s identification card.