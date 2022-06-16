Campaign notebook: Bailey bus tour will make stops in Sauk Valley

State Sen. Darren Bailey, Republican primary candidate for governor, will make campaign stops in the Sauk Valley on Friday as part of the northern Illinois swing of his statewide bus tour.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey speaks during the Grand Old Party at the Farm Forum on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Richardson Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, in Spring Grove. The all day event forum featured Republican candidates up and down the ticket on multiple stages. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Here are stops that are planned, by county.

DeKalb: Tom & Jerry’s Restaurant, 1670 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, 9:30 a.m.

Ogle: Sweetbean Cafe and Bakery, 114 S. Franklin St., Byron, 10:30 a.m.

Lee: Amboy Depot Museum, 50 S. East Ave., Amboy, noon

Whiteside: Martin’s Landing & Sinnissippi Dam Walkway, 10th Ave. & 2nd St., Sterling, 1:30 p.m.

Carroll: Poopy’s Pub, 1030 Viaduct Rd., Savanna, 2:30 p.m.

Jo Daviess: Mud Run, 124 South Main Street, Stockton, 4 p.m.

Stephenson: Cimino’s Little Italy, 421 Challenge St., Freeport, 6 p.m.

According to a Capitol News Illinois story of June 11, a poll showed Bailey had a 15-point lead on Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.

The Sun-Times-WBEZ poll showed Bailey with 32 percent support compared to 15 percent for Irvin among 677 likely GOP voters who were polled Monday and Tuesday by Public Policy Polling. Petersburg venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan was the only other candidate to crack double digits at 11 percent. The poll had a 3.8 percentage point margin of error, and 27 percent of respondents said they were undecided. Businessman Gary Rabine polled at 6 percent, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf at 4 percent and attorney Max Solomon at 2 percent.

Congressional race updates

Notices from the Democratic primary in the U.S. House 17th District race.

— Former state Rep. Litesa Wallace embraced endorsements from Amalgamated Transit Union and the National Organization for Women Political Action Committee.

— Jonathan Logemann received an endorsement from the Chicago Tribune and launched a TV ad.

— Eric Sorensen named a candidate of distinction by the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

— Marsha Williams took the Love in Politics Pledge from the nonpartisan Candidates for Common Good.

Notices about public campaign appearances in the Sauk Valley should be sent to news@saukvalley.com. The news and notes will run periodically during the election season.