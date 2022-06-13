Campaign notebook: Polo School District explores at-large board representation in proposition

Polo Community Unit School District 222 has often had to rely on appointments – rather than the election process – to fill vacancies on its board of education.

In fact, since 2007, nine spots have been filled by way of appointments.

In the last four election cycles, six of the nine townships have had no candidates.

That’s why the school district would like to explore changing from geographic representation to at-large representation.

For that reason, ballots in Ogle, Lee and Whiteside counties will have a proposition question: Should the board be elected at-large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district?

State code requires board representation according to townships. It also provides for school boards to issue a ballot proposition if it ever has to fill a board position by appointment because there are no candidates in a given township.

District Superintendent Kelly Mandrell sent a letter to parents in the district explaining that the ballot item was “not a referendum for money.”

Currently, no more than three people can represent a given township.

The 2021 board election was illustrative of the problem the district is facing in seating board members: Three candidates were on the ballot and two were seated after being elected. Because of the representation provision, the third one had to be appointed.

Three other people inquired about the open seat, but because of the representation provision, could not be considered.

Making board representation at-large would increase the number of board candidates qualified to serve.

In 2020, two townships within the district voted on whether to allow at-large representation. The question was defeated 14 to 13 in Palmyra 2 and 11 to 8 in Jordan 1.

Calendar

Sunday was the last day for voters to register through the State Board of Elections website.

Here is the rest of the election calendar heading to the June 28 primary.

June 20. Last day for any voter who is a member of the U.S. military service or their spouses and voting age dependents to make an application for an absentee ballot. The date also applies for nonresident civilians and citizens temporarily residing outside the country.

June 23. Last day for an election authority to receive an application by mail from any registered voter.

June 27. Last day for early voting.

June 28. Last day for grace period registration and voting.

Announcements

Lydia Hutchcraft, candidate for Carroll County treasurer, and Esther Joy King, candidate for U.S. House in the 17th District, will appear 5:30 p.m. June 23 at Mill Wheel Pub, 337 N. Main Ave., Milledgeville, in an event organized by Carroll County Republican Women.

Notices about public campaign appearances in the Sauk Valley should be sent to news@saukvalley.com.

Notices about public campaign appearances in the Sauk Valley should be sent to news@saukvalley.com.




