New directory helps summer travelers find Illinois breweries, brew pubs and wineries

Mistie Hill Vineyard in Custer Park is one of many Illinois wineries listed on the state's new Brewery, Brew Pub, Distillery & Winery Directory. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Local breweries, brew pubs and wineries across Illinois often are attractions on summer road trips.

These businesses “not only create jobs, but also serve as gathering places where communities come together to celebrate and connect,” the Illinois Liquor Control Commission said in a news release.

Exploring these niche businesses is a way to support small businesses, family-owned restaurants, neighborhood venues and local vendors, the ICC said.

The state now offers a brewery, brew pub, distillery & winery directory on the ILCC website at ilcc.illinois.gov.

The directory may be downloaded directly, or users may utilize the interactive geo-targeted map to locate businesses throughout Illinois based on their location.

“From the intricate art of distilling spirits to the delicate process of winemaking and the innovative creations of brewers, this directory encapsulates the diversity and passion within the Illinois brewing, distiller and wine industry,” ILCC Executive Director Lisa Gardner said.

The agency reminds people to drink responsibly, plan ahead, use designated drivers and to keep themselves and others safe.

Industry definitions

• Brewery: A brewery is a facility where beer is produced through the fermentation of starches from cereal grains.

• Brew Pub: A brewpub is a brewery-and-restaurant-hybrid. It produces and sells beer alongside a full food menu.

• Distillery: A distillery is a facility where liquor is produced through the process of distillation. Examples of liquor include whiskey, vodka, and rum.

• Winery: A winery is a facility where wine is produced through the crushing, fermenting, clarifying, and aging of grapes.

For information on wineries and brewpubs in northern Illinois, check out these:

• Six can’t miss wineries and wine bars along Route 66 in Joliet, Plainfield and more

• Award-winning wineries and breweries in Illinois Valley, suburbs