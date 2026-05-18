Ranking the best Chicago Bears 2026 road trips

It’s time to get out the calendar and start booking flights and hotel rooms.

The NFL announced its 2026 schedule, and Chicago Bears fans will have plenty of fun road trips to take as the Chicago Bears will head on the road eight times.

Here is a ranking on some of the top road trips Bears fans could plan out this fall.

1. Miami, Dec. 13

Since the Bears won’t travel internationally this season, Miami likely jumped to the top of the road-trip list for many Bears fans this season. The timing of this trip will only make it more popular as fans will try to get away from the cold weather in the middle of December.

If the weather wasn’t enticing enough, there’s plenty to do in the Miami area. There are countless places to soak up the sun and enjoy Miami’s food and entertainment. Chicago last played the Dolphins in Florida in 2018 and last took on the Dolphins at Soldier Field in 2022.

2. Seattle, Nov. 2 (Monday night)

Bears fans will get a chance to visit a fun city like Seattle that also has a great football environment. It will be the Bears’ first regular-season game in the Pacific Northwest since 2021. The Bears hosted the Seahawks in 2024.

Seattle has plenty to offer for visitors. Fans can stick around the city and visit attractions like the Space Needle, Pike Place Market and the waterfront, amongst other things. There are plenty of outdoor activities too, like visiting Olympic National Park or nearby Mount Rainier.

3. Buffalo, Dec. 19 (Saturday night)

Buffalo will offer a unique experience for Bears fans. The tailgating scene surrounding Bills games is one of the best in NFL with “Bills Mafia.” Fans will get a chance to check out the NFL’s newest stadium, Highmark Stadium, and maybe even get a chance to break a folding a table. Though mid-December might be a tougher sell for some, who doesn’t love football in the snow?

It will be the first time the Bears will play a regular-season game in Buffalo since 2018. Fans can also take advantage of some of what Buffalo has to offer, whether it’s the chicken wings or making the drive over to Niagara Falls.

4. Green Bay, Oct. 11

This might seem high for an annual NFC North road trip. But if there was any time for Bears fans to make the trip up to see historic Lambeau Field, there might not be a better year. The vibes at Lambeau should be electric after last year’s three matchups that all came down to the wire.

Green Bay offers the rarest NFL environment. One minute you’re driving on a Wisconsin highway and then there’s one of the league’s best stadiums and environments. Bears fans should make the road trip if they haven’t before, especially since it’ll still be warmer near the middle of October.

5. Minneapolis-St. Paul, TBD (Week 18)

Minnesota is another annual trip to see a North rival. But it’s a close one that’s definitely worth checking out. U.S. Bank Stadium has been considered one of the best stadiums in the NFL since it opened in 2016. Whether it’s the pregame fake snow or the “skol” chant, it’s something Bears fans should experience at least once.

Minneapolis and St. Paul have plenty to offer to do as well. Whether fans are interested in nice restaurants, breweries or something outdoors, if it isn’t too cold at the start of the New Year, the Twin Cities has everything that’s worth the weekend trip.

A general view of Bank of America Stadium before an NFL between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints a few years ago in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

6. Charlotte, Sept. 13

Bears fans will get a rare chance to go to Charlotte this season. Chicago last played the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in 2020 when just over 5,000 fans were in the stands during the COVID-19 pandemic. So this will be the first game in Charlotte with full fans in the stands since 2014.

Bank of America Stadium is in the Uptown area of Charlotte that is the central commercial area. Fans will have plenty of places to check out in the area or can go see other fun areas of the city like the NoDa (North Davidson) or South End.

7. Atlanta, Oct. 18

There was some thought that the Bears might meet up with the Falcons in Madrid for an international game. Instead, Chicago will travel to play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time since 2022 and the third time since the stadium opened in 2017.

Atlanta has plenty to offer fans who want a little bit warmer weather before the cold really settles in. There are also plenty of museums and outdoor activities to check out.

8. Detroit, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving)

Detroit shouldn’t be considered the worst place for Bears fans to visit this season. But given that this is an annual trip, it falls on the list compared to other destinations that don’t happen as often.

But visiting Ford Field is something Bears backers should consider doing, especially given their recent heated rivalry over the past few seasons. The crowd inside the stadium is great, and Detroit offers funs areas to check out for the weekend. The Thanksgiving matchup will also be a unique experience that should be worth checking out.