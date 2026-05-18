1 dead in rollover crash near Hampshire

A driver has died after a rollover crash near Hampshire.

The Hampshire Fire Protection District said the crash occurred near Illinois Route 72 and Romke Road, east of town. Crews were dispatched to the scene at 3:37 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find a vehicle in a ditch.

The driver, the car’s sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, a district news release said. The person’s name has not been released.

The Pingree Grove Fire Protection District, Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Hampshire police and the Kane County Emergency Management assisted, and police are investigating.