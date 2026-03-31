Flood advisory issued for Kendall, Will counties

Up to 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen across Kendall and northern Will counties as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. (Alex Ortiz)

Kendall and Will counties are under a flood advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms will continue off and on. Up to 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the region as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Another round of showers and storms is expected this afternoon and evening. A few storms may become severe with damaging winds and hail, the NWS said.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area, resulting in minor flooding.

Local creeks and streams may rise to their banks, the NWS said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Joliet, Romeoville, Plainfield, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, Yorkville, Crest Hill, Shorewood, Newark, Fairmont, Crystal Lawns, Millington, Millbrook and Plattville.