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Flood advisory issued for Kendall, Will counties

romeoville, joliet, weather, rain

Up to 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen across Kendall and northern Will counties as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. (Alex Ortiz)

By Judy Harvey

Kendall and Will counties are under a flood advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms will continue off and on. Up to 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the region as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Another round of showers and storms is expected this afternoon and evening. A few storms may become severe with damaging winds and hail, the NWS said.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area, resulting in minor flooding.

Local creeks and streams may rise to their banks, the NWS said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Joliet, Romeoville, PlainfieldLockportNew Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, YorkvilleCrest HillShorewoodNewark, Fairmont, Crystal Lawns, Millington, Millbrook and Plattville.

Kendall CountyBreakingShaw Local Front HeadlinesWill CountyStormsSevere ThunderstormsJolietPlainfieldLockportCrest HillRomeovilleHomer GlenNewarkMillbrookShorewoodNew Lenox
Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.