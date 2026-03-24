Diocese of Joliet names new executive director of Catholic Charities

Kevin Hickey, newly appointed executive director of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet. (Photo Provided By Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet)

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet has appointed a new executive director effective Monday.

Kevin Hickey “brings decades of leadership experience in social services and a proven track record managing complex programs and budgets,” the diocese said in a news release.

Most recently, Hickey served on the executive team of the Cook County Juvenile Probation Department, where he oversaw large teams and worked with community partners and service providers to support individuals and families.

His background in social work and commitment to community-based services “will guide Catholic Charities in continuing to serve people in need within the Diocese of Joliet,” the diocese said.

Hickey’s “passion for mentoring and leadership development will be an asset to the organization” as it expands its programs and services, the diocese said.

He will lead Catholic Charities in its mission to provide support to vulnerable populations throughout the diocese.