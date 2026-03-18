Diane Harris poised to carry GOP nomination in Secretary of State race

Walter Adamczyk, left, and Diane M. Harris are Republican candidates for Illinois secretary of state in the March 17 primary election. (Photos provided by campaigns via Daily Herald)

Diane Harris of Joliet appeared poised to carry the GOP nomination for the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, ensuring a face-off against incumbent Democrat Alexi Giannoulias in November

Giannoulias is seeking a second term.

Her opponent Tuesday was Walter Adamczyk, a GOP committeeman for Chicago’s 29th Ward. He outpaced Harris in the city and surrounding suburbs. Like in the race for the GOP governor nomination, which was won by downstate farmer Darren Bailey, voters outside of the Chicago region appeared to carry the day.

Harris has said her goal is to reduce fees for state stickers, vehicle titles and other vehicle service fees. She also wants to advocate for new rules of the road to better protect drivers and expand access to fast-lane kiosks in areas where DMV offices have closed.

For more than 30 years, Harris worked at Commonwealth Edison. Harris also served as an elected precinct committee member, vice chair of the Joliet Township Republicans and is the former chair of the Illinois Center Right Coalition. She has run for other offices before, including state senate and Joliet mayor.

Adamczyk’s main focus was improving services for veterans and lowering hurdles for honorably discharged vets by eliminating fees for licenses and reducing wait-times at secretary of state facilities.