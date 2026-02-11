U.S. Rep. Casten’s fundraising overshadows challenger’s efforts

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove entered 2026 with a substantial financial advantage over the first-time candidate trying to usurp him as the Democratic Party nominee in Illinois’ mostly suburban 6th Congressional District — as well as over the two Republicans running for the seat.

Casten, who is seeking a fifth term in Congress, had $1.3 million in his campaign coffers as of Dec. 31, Federal Election Commission documents indicate.

Democratic challenger Joey Ruzevich, a Chicagoan who’s coming at Casten from the left, lagged far behind with $73,824 in the bank.

Across the political aisle, three-time Republican hopeful Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn had $40,379 saved for her primary battle against Shorewood resident Skylar Duensing as of Dec. 31. Duensing’s campaign, on the other hand, finished the year $118 in the red, records show.

Casten

The most recent federal campaign finance reports, covering transactions made in 2025’s final quarter, can be viewed at fec.gov.

The Casten campaign started October with nearly $1.3 million in the bank. Of the $271,229 it reported receiving over the next three months, $166,357 came from individuals and $98,000 came from corporate political action committees, labor unions and other special interests.

Casten, 54, serves on the House Financial Services Committee, and through the years his campaign has received significant financial support from PACs representing companies and groups that committee oversees. Last quarter, Team Casten got $49,500 from such PACs, records show.

During a video interview Monday with Casten and the Daily Herald, Ruzevich criticized his opponent for taking campaign cash from the financial industry. In response, Casten said his votes aren’t influenced by campaign donations.

Casten’s campaign spent $209,134 during the fourth quarter and ended 2025 with $455,694 in old debts to the candidate.

Ruzevich

Ruzevich, a 29-year-old software engineer making his first run at elected office, entered the race in October. His campaign reported receiving $93,279 over the next three months, including donations from the candidate totaling $5,500 and a $20,000 loan from his father. The rest came from individuals.

The campaign spent $24,955 during the quarter, records show.

When asked about his campaign’s financial picture, Ruzevich said he will have enough cash for multiple rounds of mailers, as well as ads on digital and streaming services.

But if Ruzevich can’t raise enough money to establish name recognition and a progressive identity, many 6th District Democrats will view the choice before them as one between the congressman they know and someone they’ve never heard of, said Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield.

Duensing

Like Ruzevich, Duensing is a first-time candidate. He’s a 25-year-old college student who founded a nonprofit group called Patriots Society.

Duensing’s campaign started October with $150 in the bank and reported receiving $3,678 — all from individuals — over the next three months. The campaign spent $3,946 during the quarter, resulting in an overdrawn account. It reported no debts.

Team Duensing’s poor financial showing led Redfield to wonder if the campaign was a vanity project. Duensing had enough money, time and friends to gather enough valid signatures to get on the ballot, Redfield said, “and that appears to be it.”

Duensing insisted his campaign is serious.

“Americans — particularly Illinoisans — are tired of business-as-usual government with career politicians who answer to lobbyists and special interests,” he said in an email. “As a young outsider to status-quo, establishment politics, I refuse to prioritize fundraising over building genuine grass-roots connections and relationships with voters.”

Conforti

Conforti, 63, is an energy consultant who ran for the seat in 2022 and 2024.

Her campaign started October with $31,607 in the bank and reported receiving $83,098 over the next three months, nearly all of it from individuals, records show. The campaign spent $74,326 during the quarter and ended December with no debts.

Even though her campaign is much better prepared financially than Duensing’s, Conforti said she isn’t taking anything for granted and is working hard to win.

The 6th District includes parts of Cook and DuPage counties. Primary Election Day is March 17.

