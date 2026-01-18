Cold weather advisory coming to Northern Illinois Monday

Northern Illinoisans who don’t bundle up Monday could experience frostbite.

The National Weather Service said bitter cold is expected to set in Sunday night and last until Tuesday morning.

Wind chills are expected to be below zero, with the lowest wind chills being -15 to -25 degrees. The timeframe of late Sunday into Monday morning is expected to have the coldest wind chills, the weather service said. Northwest Illinois is expected to have the coldest wind chills.

The cold advisory, issued early Sunday, runs from 3 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Monday and covers all of Northern Illinois.

Exposed skin could get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes, the National Weather Service said.

People should use caution when traveling outdoors, limit their time outside and cover all exposed skin. People should wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves, and bring pets inside, according to the weather service. The cold also brings an increased risk of hypothermia.

Northern Illinois will get another round of snow Jan. 18, 2026. (Graphic provided by National Weather Service)

The cold is also expected to follow another round of fluffy snowfall. The National Weather Service said half an inch to an inch of snow could fall mid-Sunday afternoon through the evening, but 2 inches could fall north of Interstate 90. Greatest coverage of snowfall will be north of a line between Peru, Illinois and Fowler, Indiana.

People should expect snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and hazardous travel, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to be around 15-20 degrees when it snows, which will allow the snow to stick to pavement.

Wind gusts of 35-40 mph late Sunday could lead to shallow blowing and drifting snow.

A cold weather advisory is issued when wind chills fall to minus 20 or below. A cold weather watch or warning can be issued if the wind chills fall to minus 30 or colder, NWS Meteorologist David King said in December.